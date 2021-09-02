In their black turbans, their impeccable and clean shawar kamiz in the midst of this chaos, the Taliban left the battlefield to declare victory over NATO. With their Kalashnikovs as their flags, they entered the western toy store with the enthusiasm of children.

A prize that the chaotic retreat of the Americans and the rest of the Westerners left them as a gift at the Kabul airport, in Kandahar and at the Bagram base.

Armored cars, anti-mine cars Humvees, helicopters with their controls smashed with blows, Brazilian Tucano planes to combat counterinsurgency, computers, printers, controls, fuel, ammunition. Unimaginable loot.

Between rescuing people and destroying their sophisticated weaponry, the occupation forces only massively destroyed 5 percent of their sensitive material and left the rest, in a junk version, to their enemies, tactical allies from the last second in the disorderly evacuation, after the ISIS-K attack.

The only witnesses to the past at the Kabul airport were a photo of Commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, assassinated by Al Qaeda the day before the attacks of September 11, 2001, and that of President Ashrag Ghani, who fled on Sunday, August 15. , when the Taliban approached Kabul, with 160 million dollars in his helicopter with two of his assistants and obtained humanitarian asylum in Abu Dhabi.

The Taliban celebrate their victory after the departure of foreign troops from Afghanistan. Photo: AFP

The Tálib militiamen tore both photos and step by step they appropriated the symbol of their victory.

The Taliban toy store

The militiamen first occupied the Kabul airport, destroyed by the exodus, which will have to be rebuilt so that it becomes operational and to be able to evacuate Afghans, Americans and Westerners abandoned in Kabul in the pandemonium of withdrawal on commercial planes.

But there were military cargo and troop transport planes, Chinook helicopters, and American material, all out of use.

The Americans made sure that not a single helicopter of the 73 abandoned at the terminal or at the Bagram base would work.



Taliban militiamen stand guard in front of the Kabul airport. Photo: EFE

With their engines and control systems destroyed, the Taliban found, with their war mechanics and their looting on government bases abandoned by a vanished pro-government army, working Humvees parts and vehicles, plus a buggy from the desert of Las special forces, which was cruising the runway at the Kabul terminal, like Julius Caesar’s victory chariot.

It was loaded with Taliban militiamen with American M16s, turbans and, unlike the 90s, they filmed and took selfies. The Taliban spokesman he had authorized the foreign press to film the scene of the triumph.

Piles of uniforms of the Afghan special forces, who fled the country with the Americans, were scattered at the airport.

Beside him were grenades, helmets, which the militiamen immediately appropriated. If they had to face each other today, no one would know who is who in Afghanistan.

Another chaos is the suitcases, bags and abandoned clothes of civilians. First you could upload 20 kilos to the airplanes. When the evacuation was accelerated after the ISIS-K attack, people could only travel with their clothes on.

The cemetery of defeat

The Kabul terminal was the hope of thousands of foreigners and Afghans at risk to leave and the disappointment and terror of those who were never able to get to the airport or get on the plane.

The United States troops had given the Taliban the list of those who were leaving. Militiamen collected those who had to take the planes in certain places in the city. This explains why many interpreters have never been summoned or never arrived at the terminal. The single image terrified them, according to those who stayed.

Kabul airport is today the cemetery of defeat of Westerners, of their disorderly and chaotic departure.

Abandoned engines, jars of aviation gasoline, fuselages full of gunshot holes, are their mute and lifeless witnesses. Between the military that destroyed it and the looters who arrived in the middle of the night, before the Taliban, nothing remains standing.



Taliban forces at Kabul airport, after the departure of US troops Photo: REUTERS

Even the dishes in the terminal kitchen were broken, one by one, according to those who were able to visit the airport after the victory.

Computers were smashed to pieces. They took their hard drives.

The Taliban commanders arrived at the airport to tour it as a trophy of their victory against the United States and NATO. “This is a civilian international airport,” said Anas Haqqani, the younger brother of the feared clan and brother of Sirajuddin, the number 2 Taliban, whom the United States is seeking and offering $ 5 million for.

“Unfortunately the Americans have left it destroyed and inoperable, which means that it will be very difficult for us to start operating flights without doing extensive repair work,” said Anthony Lloyd, a journalist for The Times, one of the few Westerners and British war correspondent, who decided to stay in Afghanistan to cover the victory.

Airport control

Turkey wants to control the airport. But it is a desert. The foreigners who operated it, from its control tower to the kitchen, left in the evacuation. No airline would dare to land in these conditions in Kabul.

The Taliban have neither foreign mechanics nor operators to resurrect the commercial aircraft terminal. Nobody feels that there are guarantees to live in Afghanistan at this time.

But if the Westerners advance in their arrangement to evacuate the Afghans and Westerners they left behind, the airports of Kandahar, Herat, Mashar al Shariff, where the Germans left, or Jalalabad, where Osama Bin’s jet was parked, are operable. Laden in 2001 and his pilot.

But they will need the free movement of the Taliban. That’s what they are negotiating the British intelligence service with the Taliban in Doha, including their criticized Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, who stayed on vacation in Crete when Kabul fell.

The celebration helicopter

It is believed that between half a million and two million Afghans would be willing to leave the country because they believe that when the eyes of the West turn away from Afghanistan, the Pashtun Taliban regime will return to the retaliation of the 90s and its brutalities, which has already started against the Tejik and Hazaras ethnic group after the victory.

In Kandahar the commanders celebrated the military victory parade, with all the Humvees, armored vehicles and American weapons seized after the withdrawal and their white Taliban flags.

But the surprise was a Black Hawk combat helicopter, one of the most sophisticated, flying and driven by a former Afghan Air Force pilot, trained by the United States and the United Arab Emirates. The Afghan Air Force and its 60 pilots also vanished in defeat.

Comedy scenes at the “Afghan Guantanamo”



But it was Bagram’s base, the Afghan Guantanamo, a mini-city where the Western occupation settled, with a 5,000-man jail and secret facilities for sensitive prisoners in the hands of the defense ministry and its US special forces, the biggest trophy.

As in the film “Bananas”, by Woody Allen, hilarious scenes. A militiaman with a child’s smile was hanging his headphones on the control tower and on the grass, he was playing to give instructions to a supposed plane.



US military and helicopters at the Bagram base, Afghanistan, in a March 2002 image. Photo: AFP

The other Taliban, as if on a school learning trip, laughed as they discovered more lethal “toys”, much of it unused before the evacuation. But no one had the cunning of a poor country to set in motion what is discarded as junk in the West.

Former Taliban prisoners searched their cells, not unlike those barred chicken coops in the Guantanamo concentration camp, where they had spent years, been tortured under George Bush or better treated when Barack Obama took office.

The militiamen climbed into a camouflaged Humvee and traveled a 3,500-meter track, 90 minutes from Kabul.

In Bagram there is a 50-bed hospital, a lounge for VIP passengers because the presidents and military chiefs who visited Afghanistan arrived there and were transferred to Kabul by helicopter.

Hangars loaded with planes, abandoned American armor, attack jets, ammunition, uniforms, RPG rockets. And the jail a true center of brutal torture, the shame of the occupation, whose 5,000 prisoners the Taliban freed the day after the victory, including militants from Al Qaeda and ISIS-K, the perpetrator of the airport bombing, last week.

Twenty years after the start of the Western occupation, the Taliban are masters of Bagram, their greatest trophy, which the Americans abandoned in the dark, cutting off water and electricity, without notifying the Afghan government. The first indication that the retreat had the scent of debacle.

Paris, correspondent

CB