Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Weapons and Ammunition Inspection Center in Abu Dhabi, affiliated to the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters and the Economic Balance Council, participated for the first time in the activities of the International Defense Exhibition IDEX 2021 and the Naval Defense Exhibition NAVDEX 2021, which was concluded yesterday under the umbrella of the Economic Balance Council, to display its services and advanced technical capabilities in the field of examination The quality and safety of weapons, ammunition and defense and military equipment, locally and internationally.

The center, which is the first of its kind in Asia and Africa, provides a wide range of services and advanced technologies in the field of assuring the quality of weapons, which include regular and automatic weapons, heavy equipment and others, which gives it a competitive advantage in the field of weapons inspection in the region, in line with similar centers. , Which is mostly concentrated in Europe.

Ali Al Kaabi, Director General of the Weapons and Ammunition Inspection Center in Abu Dhabi, revealed that the center has expanded its services to include testing of anti-bullet resistance, such as protective jackets and armored cars, in order to ensure that the needs and requirements of the armed forces and various security authorities in the United Arab Emirates are met. In a press release issued by the Economic Balance Council, he said that the Arms and Ammunition Inspection Center – Abu Dhabi has the technical capabilities to examine the efficiency of armor plates of the fourth level of resistance to 14.5 mm ammunition, stressing that this level is a very advanced level, and it is one of the highest levels in similar examination centers. In the world.

He explained that the establishment of the center comes to improve the efficiency and quality of weapons and ammunition according to the approved international standards, and in cooperation with the armed forces and security authorities, stressing that the participation for the first time within the activities of IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 reflects the growing and important role of the center within the integrated industrial system of weapons and ammunition in the United Arab Emirates. And looking forward to a regional role for the center.

Al-Kaabi pointed out that the center, which is the first of its kind in the continents of Asia and Africa, is accredited by the International Committee for the Examination of Weapons and Ammunition (CIP), which is based in the Belgian capital, Brussels, and which the United Arab Emirates has had a membership since 2012, which makes all weapons and ammunition Made in the UAE accredited by the center, conforming to international quality standards, and easily entering international markets.

He added that the center is also conducting safety and security tests for re-repaired weapons, investigating cases of quality accidents related to firearms and ammunition, finding appropriate solutions to prevent their recurrence in the future, providing technical advice, education and training, and holding lectures related to the field of weapons and ammunition.

Al-Kaabi said: The center has high technical capabilities and specialized fields with international specifications to conduct an examination of resistance to bulletproof materials, such as protective jackets, armor, armored cars and others, explaining that the center cooperates with international government agencies to exchange information, especially in issues of unlicensed manufacturing and illegal arms trade. In addition to calibrating firearms and ammunition used by the police and security forces and stating their quality and free from any manufacturing defects to ensure the safety of their users.

It is noteworthy that the International Committee for the Examination of Weapons and Ammunition (CIP) was established in 1914 and is considered the oldest and most experienced in the field of the quality of weapons and ammunition, and includes in its membership 26 centers in 14 of the largest arms manufacturers in the world, which include, in addition to the United Arab Emirates, both: Austria , Belgium, the Czech Republic, Chile, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Russia, Slovakia, Spain, and the United Kingdom.