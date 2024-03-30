ISIS announced plans of Crocus terrorists to engage in battle with the police

A branch of the terrorist group “Islamic State” (IS, ISIS) called “Vilayat Khorasan” (both organizations are banned in Russia) published a 16-page report in which he outlined his version of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow on March 22. Lenta.ru has reviewed the document.

Terrorists reported 500 casualties at Crocus

According to the version presented by IS, armed militants managed to shoot about 200 people, and several hundred more visitors to the Crocus died as a result of the fire.

Photo: Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

About 500 killed, wounded and missing were reported from the Islamic State report

According to the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, 139 people became victims of the terrorist attack, and another 182 people were injured.

Later, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations published a list with 143 names of the dead. So far, 134 victims of the terrorist attack have been identified.

ISIS planned to engage in battle with Russian law enforcement officers

The published report notes that the Islamists were preparing to engage in battle with the forces of law and order. IS emphasizes that the militants “received large quantities of ammunition,” but their plans changed due to problems with the weapons.

A sudden malfunction of the weapon forced them to quickly leave the concert hall. from the Islamic State report

Jihadists went towards Ukraine

It is noted that after the terrorist attack, the criminals hastened to escape, and Russian law enforcement officers “began an intense pursuit operation involving ground and air forces.”

As a result, law enforcement officers detained four perpetrators of the terrorist attack who were trying to escape in a white Renault car. They were detained while they were driving towards Ukraine.

The defendants in the terrorist attack case said during interrogations that after the crime they were heading to Kyiv. As Lente.ru was told by the Investigative Committee of Russia, the defendants admitted that they were promised a monetary reward on the territory of Ukraine.

Photo: Yulia Morozova / Reuters

In turn, Kyiv denied its involvement in the terrorist attack at Crocus.

The terrorist attack at Crocus occurred on the evening of March 22, 2024. Four armed terrorists broke into the building before a concert of the Picnic group and opened fire on people. They fired in the hall and in the concert hall itself, and then set the building on fire and fled in a car. The Vilayat Khorasan organization claimed responsibility for the attack. All the perpetrators of the terrorist attack were detained by security forces in the Bryansk region.

At the moment, nine defendants in the case of the terrorist attack in Crocus have been arrested, including four direct perpetrators.