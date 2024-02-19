Pozzolo case, Delmastro's escort leader reveals previously unpublished details

Continues the investigation on the famous shot of New Year's at the party in Rosazza, which involved the FdI deputy Emanuele Pozzolo as the owner of the weapon that fired the shot e wound a party attendee. On the facts, the versions are conflicting, Pozzolo claims not having pulled the trigger while other witnesses present claim the opposite. Among these there is also the Delmastro's escort leaderalso present at the party, who decided to break the long silence and provide his version of events. “The gun – says Pablito Morello in the interrogation and reported by La Stampa – is always been in the hands of Emanuele Pozzolo“. In his words, contained in the investigation documents, there is a reconstruction of the scene after the shot. The escort leader was “the only one next to him (Pozzolo) on the left side, standing above the table” Immediately after the shot “Pozzolo, scared and surprised, he dropped the gun on the table“.

At that point, and only at that moment, Morello took the weapon: “Instinctively – Morello says in the interrogation and reported by La Stampa – I took it in hand to prevent it from hitting the table. Being still hot and steaming I felt the heat on my hand and placed it on the table top”. Morello's testimony also serves to explain why on the weapon there was the DNA of his son Maverick: “He gave it to me telling me to collect it for safety. I took it and didn't know where to keep it I placed it on a high shelf“. The Stub test carried out on Pozzolo confirms the dynamics. The Parma Ris specified how the findings were “uniformly distributed on the subject and his clothing” and this “supports the hypothesis of a direct exposure“. Now all that's missing is the ballistic expertise to close the investigation.