When Tom Egyedi holds his energy consultation hour on Saturday morning in a coffee shop on the ‘Fred’, as the shopping street in the Statenkwartier in The Hague is called, the questions from his neighbors are about roof insulation or double and triple glazing. About what has and has not yet been done to make your own home energy-efficient.

When Amber van der Lans speaks to residents in Moerwijk in The Hague, it is about the choices that have to be made if there is still money left after buying food and paying the rent. Leave the heating off for as long as possible to save money. “There are many mold problems in the older porch houses here. When it’s humid, it’s also less likely to get warm,” she says.

Moerwijk and the Statenkwartier are half an hour by bike from each other. When it comes to high energy prices, heat and cold, and sustainability, there is a world of difference between the two districts. But all residents of The Hague, like all Dutch households, will receive 190 euros in energy compensation from the government in November and December. This amount is deducted from the energy bill or refunded by the energy company. While not everyone needs that money.

Minister Rob Jetten (Climate and Energy, D66) said last month that he hopes that those people will give away their 380 euros to a good cause. He himself said that he would donate the amount to the food bank in Nijmegen and an organization that ensures that children whose parents have no money still receive a Sinterklaas gift.

Insulation in poorer neighborhood

Tom Egyedi decided with a number of other Statenkwartier residents to do something different: to collect 190 euros twice to help residents of The Hague insulate their homes, specifically residents of the much poorer Moerwijk, where there was already contact with a neighborhood association. The counter is now at 19.00 0 euros. “There is energy poverty in The Hague. There are all kinds of organizations that can help, the municipality and housing corporations. But there is not endless money and manpower. Moreover, it will take years before rental houses are really insulated. While people need it now.”

They are with them Association Neighborhood Energy Statenkwartier (BES) have been working on sustainability for eleven years now, and have “a lot of fun” in it. Before the municipality of The Hague came up with it, they devised energy coaches who can walk through your house to show you how to insulate better. They started a solar panel project. Egyedi: “I have made my own house more sustainable in recent years and my energy bill is relatively low.”

In the Statenkwartier not everyone has it wide either, Egyedi also wants to say that. But it is a well-to-do neighbourhood; according to figures from the municipality of The Hague, the average disposable income is 81,000 euros. In Moerwijk that is less than 30,000 euros.

The age-old division between sand (where the rich built their houses) and peat (for the poor) continues to have an effect in segregated The Hague when it comes to sustainability. The Statenkwartier has five times as many solar panels as in the more densely populated Moerwijk, according to figures from the municipality. Both districts have homes with energy label A (well insulated) and G (poorly insulated), but the Statenkwartier mainly contains owner-occupied homes. There are many social rental homes in Moerwijk, where the residents depend on the rate at which the housing corporation insulates.

The Moerwijk in The Hague has a lot of social rent, where residents depend on the corporations for home insulation. Photo Pepijn Kouwenberg

And when it comes to energy poverty (according to the definition of the Central Bureau of Statistics, a household in which 8 percent or more of the net income is spent on the energy bill) this affects residents of housing corporation homes in three quarters of cases. In The Hague, 9 percent of residents suffer from energy poverty, says the municipality.

Amber van der Lans van Energy cooperative Moerwijk, which wants to generate clean electricity in the district and organizes sustainability projects, sees that: “Some of the social rental homes in this district have been renovated, some have not. Sometimes one porch is and the other is not, or one side of the street is and the other is not. That renovation will come, but not yet this winter.” While gas prices are high right now.

Curtain fabric

Little bits help, say both Egyedi and Van der Lans: draft strips, insulating foil for windows and radiators, curtains. Vereniging Buurtenergie Statenkwartier contacted the Energy Cooperative Moerwijk. And now, says Egyedi, “curtain material has been purchased.” Van der Lans: “The draft creeps in through the windows. Curtains are often an extra here.” They are made by another volunteer organization in The Hague and will be delivered soon. Egyedi: “It will not halve the energy bill, but in the long run it can make a difference.”

The money does not go directly from Hagenaar to Hagenaar, but is deposited in a separate account, which Energy Cooperative Moerwijk can use. The cooperative works with food banks, churches and mosques to find out who can urgently use isolation aid.

In the meantime, says Egyedi, donations have also been received from other wealthy neighbourhoods. But the 19,000 euros in curtain fabric and insulation material will be “finished in no time”.

