According to a study, the richest percent of the world’s population blows more than twice as many climate-damaging carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere as the poorer half of humanity. That comes from a report, which the development organization Oxfam published before the general debate of the 75th UN General Assembly in New York, which begins on Tuesday.

Oxfam called for the wealthy to reduce their CO2 consumption, to invest more in public infrastructure and to rebuild the economy in a climate-friendly manner.

The report focuses on the years from 1990 to 2015, which are important for climate policy, and in which emissions doubled worldwide. The richest ten percent of people (630 million) were responsible for over half (52 percent) of CO2 emissions during this time, reported Oxfam. The richest percent of the world’s population (63 million people) alone consumed 15 percent, while the poorer half of the world’s population was only responsible for seven percent.

The catastrophic consequences of the climate crisis are already being felt in many places. “This is due to a policy that focuses on consumption incentives, promises constant growth and divides the world economically into winners and losers,” said Ellen Ehmke, an expert on social inequality at Oxfam Germany. “The poorest pay the price for the consumption frenzy of a rich minority.”

In Germany, according to Oxfam, the richest ten percent or 8.3 million people are responsible for 26 percent of German CO2 emissions in the period examined. With 41.5 million people, the poorer half of the German population, five times larger, only consumed a little more at 29 percent.

One lever in the fight against climate change is traffic, especially air traffic. Oxfam is particularly critical of city SUVs, which were the second largest emission driver between 2010 and 2018.

“We have to solve the climate and inequality crisis together,” said Ehmke. The excessive CO2 consumption of the richest is at the expense of everyone and must be restricted. “Taxes for climate-damaging SUVs and frequent flying would be a first step.” (dpa)