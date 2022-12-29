German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht visits German soldiers stationed in Lest, Slovakia, on December 20. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press)

The most expensive infantry vehicle in the world, the ultramodern Puma, with a cost of 17 million euros per unit, has gone in a matter of hours from embodying the future of the Bundeswehr, the German army, to becoming the symbol of its painful decay. The press has not beaten around the bush by describing as “shameful” an episode that is, to say the least, surprising: in the last exercise before making the Puma available to NATO in January, those responsible realized that the tanks were defective. Everybody. The 18. The Puma were called to replace the Marder, the model that has been operating for more than half a century and which, as the Ministry of Defense has had to admit, should extend its useful life a little longer.

The “Puma debacle,” as some analysts have called it, is just the latest in a series of setbacks that have brought to the fore the dire state of the German military. Ten months after the announcement of a change of era in the security policy of the largest economy in the EU, the announced improvements in the Bundeswehr’s military capabilities are still just that, announcements or promises. The 100 billion euros that Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he would allocate to modernize it has not yet translated into new tanks, planes or ammunition. A delay in decision-making that years ago could have been overlooked, but now, in the midst of the war in Ukraine, is causing criticism and uneasiness.

Hendrick Wüst, Premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, visits a Puma tank in March 2022. Martin Meissner (AP)

The army has around 350 Puma. After more than 20 years since they were commissioned, 41 of them were finally made combat-ready last year. Or so those responsible believed, until the recent failed exercise that has not left a single operational copy, as the weekly reported. Der Spiegel some days ago. “The loss of the Puma is a bitter setback for us,” acknowledged the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense. The minister, the increasingly questioned Christine Lambrecht, had to come out last week to publicly acknowledge that the most modern German tank will not be able to form part of the NATO Rapid Reaction Force, which Germany will begin to lead in a few days in replacement for France.

The Bundeswehr would have liked to impress their allies and Vladimir Putin with the Puma, but it will be the old Marders, “who fortunately still roll and shoot”, ironizes an analyst in the Frankfurter Allgemeinethose who do the work. The disappointment is great, but it is not an absolute surprise either, because the poor state of the German army has been making headlines for years. Just a few days have passed from the penultimate. The Bundeswehr, according to various media outlets, would only have ammunition available for two days of fighting. Defense has not confirmed it, as it is a state secret, but if true it would mean that German supplies are light years away from the minimum required by NATO, which requires its members enough ammunition for 30 days of combat. Just to cover such a shortage, aggravated by the shipment of projectiles to Ukraine, it is estimated that between 20,000 and 30,000 million euros would have to be used.

When Scholz promised the 100,000 million euros for the Armed Forces, he also said that Germany would finally reach 2% of its gross domestic product (GDP) in defense, an objective of the Atlantic Alliance that Berlin had ignored until now. However, what was announced as the largest defense spending since World War II will not be as immediate as the chancellor implied. Neither this year nor probably next year will that 2% be reached, according to several studies, including that of the German Economic Institute (IW). A government spokesman also recognized it a few days ago. With the special fund, Germany wants to buy combat drones such as the Israeli Heron TP, new self-developed Eurodrones, US F-35 fighter jets, heavy transport helicopters, ammunition and all kinds of equipment for its soldiers, from shoes to clothing. special.

But the dormant decision-making machinery hasn’t quite started up. Germany, says Rafael Loss, an analyst at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), is reacting very calmly to the challenge posed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Scholz’s announcement in February indicates that the chancellor is aware of the problem, he pointed out in conversation with EL PAÍS, but the structure for planning and purchasing is not up to the task. “Other countries, especially in Eastern Europe and the Baltics, have moved much faster,” he points out. The first purchases with the special fund were approved just two weeks ago in the Defense Committee of the Bundestag, the German Parliament. But that’s just the beginning of the procedure.

Criticism of the Minister of Defense

The minister, the Social Democrat Christine Lambrecht, who lacked experience in Defense until her appointment a year ago, is more questioned than ever. She has been widely criticized for months, since the first delays in the supply of weapons to Ukraine, which caused anger in kyiv and Germany’s allies. The crisis has also caused an unprecedented crossover of accusations between the Government and the industry about who should have taken the initiative. The fight has become especially evident with the shortage of ammunition. Social Democratic heavyweights have suggested that the industry should have expanded its manufacturing capacities; The companies have responded that they should have been commissioned earlier.

The problems of the Bundeswehr, in any case, have been dragging on for decades. The lack of ammunition and spare parts is a classic that is talked about in a cyclical way, as it happens with things apparently so basic for the army of a rich country as the thermal clothing of its soldiers. “Military capabilities have not been of any public or political interest in more than 20 years,” laments Loss. “Angela Merkel never had them on her agenda or considered them for her legacy,” he adds. It was very rare to see the previous foreign minister, who had been in office for 16 years, visiting the troops. She was not seen either, for example, abroad or in the barracks in Germany. Security and defense policy did not come to the fore, as shown, according to this expert, by the fact that the security risks of energy decisions such as the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline were never taken into account.

Scholz for now continues to support Lambrecht. He said of her in a recent interview in the Sueddeutsche Zeitung that she is an “excellent minister”. The opposition, on the other hand, shoots directly against its management. “No army in the world is operational without sufficient ammunition,” lamented the leader of the CDU parliamentary group, Johann Wadephul, in statements to the DPA agency. “It is a failure that Minister Lambrecht has not lifted a finger so far to put an end to this crisis,” he added. The crisis has shown that releasing a special fund, no matter how well endowed it may be, is not enough to correct the deficiencies inherited from the German army. Loss points it out: “Senior commanders of the Bundeswehr are warning that the effort will be really expensive, and that it will take a long time.”

