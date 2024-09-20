This Saturday, September 21 at 9:05 p.m. from the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, the Cruz Azul Football Club will host the Guadalajara Sports Club on Matchday 8 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament.
La Máquina Celeste has consolidated itself as the leader of the competition with 19 out of 24 possible after four wins, one draw and one loss. In addition, they are the best offensive team with 18 goals for and only six against.
However, the red and white team must take advantage of the weakness of the team Martin Anselmibecause of the six goals they have received, three of them have been received due to errors in the exits, as shown by the portal Passion radish of Bolavip.
Therefore, the pupils of Fernando Gago They must exploit this deficiency of the sky blue team, since they have dynamic and fast offensive elements that can provoke an error from the locals and thus be able to compete with them to get the result.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Despite the absence of Cade Cowell Due to his injury, the Guadalajara team has in its ranks elements with the characteristics that put the capital team in danger, such as: Roberto Alvarado, Carlos Cisneros and Armando Gonzalez.
Furthermore, if that were not enough, the Argentine defender Gonzalo Piovi He will not be available to play this weekend because he is suspended following his expulsion in the last match.
In this way, Fernando Gago must put all the meat on the grill and try to hurt the leader who has just suffered his first defeat in the tournament during the week.
#weakness #Chivas #advantage #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply