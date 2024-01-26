Home page politics

From: Mike Schier

In Lindau it is also about the state chairmen Thomas von Sarnowski (right) and Eva Lettenbauer (left). State parliamentary group leader Katharina Schulze (2nd from right) led the Greens into the state elections in a duo with Ludwig Hartmann (2nd from left). Hartmann has now given up his position as group leader. © dpa

So far, the Greens in Bavaria have lacked people who authentically represent the country and meet farmers not only at the demo on Odeonsplatz. The comment.

Munich – The Bavarian Greens are facing an exciting weekend: The state party conference begins this evening in Lindau – including election processing, debate on direction and candidate candidates. As strong as the party performed in the cities in the state elections, the results in the countryside were just as disastrous. The approach to the heating law had even angered ecologically minded homeowners there. And with gender asterisks, “feminist foreign policy” and discussions about whether you can still say “Indian chief,” people in the village tend to shake their heads.

One can question how far the performance is really due to failures on the part of the state leadership. The main problem remains a poorly communicated traffic light policy that serves too much of its own clientele and has too many technical errors. But the truth is that, for all their mistakes, the Greens are also victims of one of… Picture and social media, which appeared to be very woodcut-like.

The road ahead for the Greens in Bavaria is long

And now? After all: The Greens want to tackle the problem. This distinguishes her from Hubert Aiwanger, who fuels the conflict between city and country in order to capitalize on it. But the way is long. So far there is a lack of people who authentically represent the country and meet farmers not only at the demo on Odeonsplatz. The Upper Bavarian part of the group comes almost exclusively from the Munich suburbs. So the party has to sort it out. Not just when it comes to the question of who leads it, but with structures on a small scale: more local associations and mayors are needed to show that climate protection does not have to be dogmatic. (Mike Schier)