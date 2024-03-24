

Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The clubs are preparing for the return of the “ADNOC Professional League”, by holding “Round 17” starting next Thursday, after the international break, for our team to perform in the two matches against Yemen, in the joint Asian qualifiers for the “2026 World Cup” and the 2027 Asian Cup.

The conflict is renewed at the “top” and “bottom,” but there are 5 clubs suffering from the problem of “the weakest defense,” and they are considered the “piggy bank” of the tournament, after conceding a large number of goals. “Mashhad Al-Weakest” leads the Emirates team, which received 38 goals, and occupies the penultimate place in the ranking, followed by Hatta last (37 goals), Ajman (35 goals) in twelfth place, and Khor Fakkan (ninth in the ranking) joins the list, but Its net conceded 33 goals, and Ittihad Kalba, which ranks eleventh, has 31 goals, and the five clubs broke the barrier of 30 goals conceded.

The UAE clubs, Hatta, Ajman and Khor Fakkan have only succeeded in keeping clean sheets once or twice, since the beginning of the season until now, as the Falcons won over Khor Fakkan 2-0 in the third round, and tied with Baniyas 0-0 in the third round. The fourth round,” while Hatta tied against Al-Bataeh 0-0 in the “11th round,” and Ajman won against the Emirates 2-0 in the “15th round,” and “The Eagles” won over “The Hurricane” 2-0 in the “14th round,” while they tied Ittihad Kalba and Al-Bataeh scored without goals in the “second round” and with Al-Nasr in the “eighth round.”

What is interesting is that these teams also suffer from the “weakest” attack, as Hatta occupies the list with “12 goals” and Al-Emirates with “16 goals.” Khor Fakkan moved away a little, and Bani Yas entered with “17 goals,” and Ajman and Al-Bataeh “20 goals.”

