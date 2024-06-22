The anecdote is almost always the same. A man was digging a toilet in his yard when suddenly, smack!, his shovel hit a blue vein. Since then, many residents of the city of Kolwezi – in the west of the Democratic Republic of the Congo – began to make large holes in the ground, under their houses, which have become tunnels and which have later been made larger with the help of the large mining companies. The enlarged image of Kolwesi on Google Earth reveals huge craters, open-pit mines and a devastated area that has surrendered to one of the most sought-after minerals of this century: cobalt, essential in almost all lithium-ion batteries and other technologies such as mobile phones. There, in that area, there is also copper, uranium, radium, tantalum, tungsten, lithium, silver and other materials that shape the sustainable economy and for which recycling is not a viable solution to address supply challenges and reduce the environmental impact of mining.

The world has a growing demand for minerals and metals. Critical materials, essential for generating renewable energy, developing clean technologies and facilitating the transition to a sustainable future with low emissions, experienced strong growth in 2023. Demand for lithium increased by 30%, while that for nickel, cobalt, graphite and some rare earth elements increased between 8% and 15%, according to the International Energy Agency (IAE). Most of this demand has been met by new supplies extracted from the mines. Although the recycling market has advanced significantly in recent years, it still only covers less than 5% of the total production of materials for electric vehicle batteries, the segment with the highest consumption of lithium, nickel, cobalt and graphite, according to Fastmarkets estimates. .

Overall recycling rates are generally low: for lithium it is less than 1%, for cobalt it is approximately 30%, and for nickel it is close to 68%, explains Maxime Castes, project manager at the Association of European Manufacturers of Automotive and Industrial Batteries (Eurobat). “Over the past decade, the share of secondary supply in mineral demand has remained more or less stable for copper, nickel and lithium,” explains Tae-Yoon Kim, a critical minerals expert at the IEA. “This situation must change,” he adds. Although this, the specialist explains, will not eliminate the need to continue mining extraction, but its impact will be reduced.

Forecasts for 2040

The international body estimates that by 2040, recycled quantities of copper, lithium, nickel and cobalt from clean energy applications could reduce primary supply requirements for key minerals by between 10% and 30%. In 2023, the industry has shown signs that it is moving towards that goal. Global battery recycling capacity exceeded 300 GWh last year, of which more than 80% was in China, far ahead of Europe and the United States with less than 2% each, according to IEA data. Many technology developers and industry players are seeking to position themselves in the future market for end-of-life electric vehicle management and have announced considerable capacity expansions. The Canadian Li-Cycle has launched its first lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Europe – in Magdeburg, Germany – while Redwood Materials, which already recovers materials from Panasonic, has partnered with Tesla, and Glencore Iberdrola and FCC have a project to recover minerals in Spain.

“However, recycling efforts must also be expanded to other innovations such as wind turbines or solar panels,” Kim claims. The feedstock for current recycling comes mainly from manufacturing waste, as many of the batteries have not yet reached their useful life, which will accelerate after 2030 when the first fleet of electric vehicles is almost obsolete. At this stage, having adequate regulations for collection rates will be crucial. In March 2024, the European Council adopted the European Critical Raw Materials Act whose objectives include reaching at least 25% of the EU’s annual consumption of strategic raw materials through national recycling by 2030. This is an increase from the proposed target previously 15%.

“This objective is possible compared to others such as reducing the purchase of critical raw materials from third parties such as China to 65% in 2030,” highlights José Antonio Espi, professor at the Polytechnic University of Madrid. But expanding recycling infrastructure and making end-of-life battery collection and overall operations efficient will remain a challenge. The big problem is that the industry around this process is not yet profitable. “You need to demonstrate economic viability,” Kim says. “Current scientific studies show that commercial approaches in recycling lithium-ion batteries are slowly taking off, despite being technologically mature,” confirms Castes.

Lack of supply

While the industry finds its place, the gap in availability and market need for some materials remains. The supply and demand of some materials (according to a comparison between investments and projects announced in the market) covers only 70% of copper needs and 50% of lithium needs by 2035 — in which countries around the world world achieve their national climate goals—according to the IEA perspectives. In the case of nickel and cobalt the balance seems balanced. In the case of graphite and rare earths, although there are no supply volume problems, they are among the most problematic due to the high concentration of the market: more than 90% of graphite suitable for batteries and 77% of rare earths refined in 2030 will come from China, a country on which the European Commission has recently imposed tariffs of up to 48% on imports of electric cars.

One of the solutions to reduce demand, says Adriana Espinosa, responsible for natural resources and waste at Friends of the Earth, is to reduce the number of private electric cars in circulation. “Reducing the fleet and opting for buses would reduce the need for primary extraction of some metals by between 5% and 35%,” says the expert. To this must be added the extension of the useful life of wind and photovoltaic technologies and increased recycling. With these three measures, Spain could cover the demand for 67% of lithium, nickel, copper, rare earths, among other critical metals, that are needed in the economy by 2050. In the century of the circular economy, the critical metals are the new crown jewels.

