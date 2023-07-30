Hirving Lozano is not having a good time at Napoli: the player has had a couple of run-ins with the team’s owner, de Laurentiis, who has even made it public that if he wants to continue within the team that has won Serie A, he must sign the contract renewal with a lower salary of at least half of his salary. That is to say, to go from collecting 4.5 million euros to just over two million per year, a movement that the Mexican winger does not see anything positive.
For this reason, Lozano sees his departure from the club as the most logical move for the following year, however, the market is being a headache for him, since the transfer options he has are from leagues outside of Europe as They have been in Saudi Arabia and the MLS and the alternatives that at least currently enjoy within the elite are from clubs in the Premier League and the second division of England that aim for very little.
ClaroSports points out that in addition to LAFC, which seems to have been ruled out by Lozano, there are three teams in England interested in his services, one of them is Everton from the Premier League, a club that has miraculously avoided relegation for years, as well as a a couple of second division clubs, such as Stoke City and Leeds United, both with the intention of forming a squad that allows them to ascend to the elite.
