That phrase that made the history of Miroslav Djukic from “We are Valladolid” could be used in so many contexts that if we listed them we would always fall short. The idolized Serbian coach who, later, left as he left the club to go to Valencia, trials in between, wanted to highlight with that phrase the greatness of a club that has passed more than half of its history in First. Curiously, many others are not very aware of the value of almost 93 years that the entity is going to fulfill, of its great triumphs, as the anthem says, and its important role as the thirteenth historical club of the First Division. It is true that football has changed a lot, but the data is there. It should be remembered from the maximum shareholder, Ronaldo Nazario, to the sports management, the technical management, the players, etc … that this club has written beautiful pages of our football and that Real Valladolid existed when they arrived and, except for tragedy , will remain standing when each and every one of them leaves, but it does not stop drawing attention that the Serbian perceived it, winning over the fans, and defended it from minute one and the next …

All this also comes to the fact that “We are Valladolid” can be applied to the state of mind we are in in the city after the stick against Granada. This is how we are. We have gone from having great hope of salvation after the game against Barcelona to seeing ourselves in the Second Division in less than a week due to a match in which the team was not up to the task. As Saint Thomas said, In the medium term is virtue. Neither Real Valladolid was the quintessence of football at the Camp Nou, nor as the remembered Manolo Preciado said, against Granada, was it “the last shit that Pilatos shit.” Excuse me.

The measure, objective analysis, should lead us to understand that although it is true that the team did not come out, surprisingly, plugged in, against the Andalusians, that the game was poor in the second half, too scant, in search of not playing anything, that the coach did changes that did not help his team, it will also be necessary to assess the fact that the pressure to achieve such an important victory threw the team back too soon, it hardly disturbed Rui Silva, that Sergio González had 10 casualties again and in the face of fatigue of certain players he could not put players of refreshment and that the luck that at other times has accompanied this team is now on its back. Because let’s not fool ourselves. Unfortunately, all analysis of Sunday’s game would be different. if Kodro’s ball to the crossbar had gone 10 centimeters lower. Now we would be with 30 points and seeing life in pink … or white and violet.

And so we are, with less than a month and a half left for the season to end with the uncertainty of where Real Valladolid will end the campaign, which team we will meet in Elche and whether the plague of injuries will stop once and for all. This point, by the way, should be thoroughly analyzed when playing. It is not normal what is happening in some cases and less about Javi Sánchez. In any case, everything indicates that the relegation is going to be played by six teams, except that someone else gets confused, and Real Valladolid, for now, has a point on the relegation. And it is that uncertainty is the general trend before the generalized idea that, today, the worst rival that the Pucelanos have are themselves. And that question has a solution, but only they can solve it. I will. As the good old Miroslav would say: “We are Valladolid”.