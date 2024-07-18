Western Digital has announced the arrival of the drive WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD 8TBa new milestone in the world of gaming storage. The drive is available with or without a heatsink, and promises speeds of up to 7300 MB/s, just like the 1TB, 2TB and 4TB models already available on the market.

The new model also confirms a series of advanced features, such as Predictive Loading, Overhead Balancing and Adaptive Thermal Management (ATM), designed to optimize performance and ensure a gaming experience always at the top. In addition, the WD_BLACK Dashboard, downloadable for Windows, allows you to automatically activate Game Mode 2.0, which further optimizes performance during gaming sessions.

WD_BLACK SN850X 8TB

With a capacity of 8TB, the new WD_BLACK SN850X model offers enough space to store a large game library, live stream recordings, multimedia content and more. This drive is the ideal solution for those who do not want to compromise on the amount of data they store. But it doesn’t come for free: the WD_BLACK SN850X 8TB NVMe SSD without heatsink will be available starting July 29 at price of 984.99 euros. The price of the version with a heatsink, factory compatible with PS5, has not yet been announced, but we imagine it could easily exceed the 1,000 euro mark.

And what do you think? Would you be willing to spend that much to no longer have space problems for your games or would you prefer to opt for cheaper sizes? Among other things, it is an excellent SSD, as we had the opportunity to prove in our review of the WD Black SN850X in the 1TB version.