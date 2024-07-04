The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a WD_BLACK SN770 2TB SSDThe reported discount compared to the median price is 15%. You just need to reach this address or use the box you see below.
The median price indicated by Amazon is 137.71€. The current price is not the lowest ever, but it is the best of the year and the last nine months, so it is a good opportunity to buy it. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Western Digital SSD Details
This SSD is an M.2 2280 PCle Gen 4 NVMe, with a sequential reading speed up to 5,150 MB/s. The model we are offering is 2 TB, more than enough space for your PC games.
WD also offers a Dashboard to check the SSD’s thermal management and other things like used/free space, health level, speed and more.
