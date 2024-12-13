The dementia refers to the loss of brain function due to various diseases, being the Alzheimer’s the most frequent. This condition can affect several functions of the brain, such as memorythought, language, judgment and behavior.

He Alzheimer’s is distinguished by the memory loss and other cognitive abilities of such magnitude that they can interfere with daily activities. Although there is no cure, detecting it early can slow its progression and help maintain a good quality of life for longer.

Many people link memory loss with Alzheimer’ssince it is the most common form of dementia.

Another more common form of dementia is dementia with Lewy bodies. One of the ways to detect it is by how it affects the motor system, specifically, how the person who suffers from it walks. It is linked to motor problems, such as postural instability, frequent falls and slowness when making movements.

According to research, people who suffer from this type of dementia change their steps by varying their time and length. Are asymmetrical when they move, in more frequently than people who suffer from Alzheimer’s.

Seeing the time it takes to take each step and the variability in stride length, could be accurately identify 60% of all dementia subtypes. Experts point out that it affects people with Lewy bodies, the Dementia in general is closely related to the speed and way of walking.

This is because shorter steps, slower pace and changes in arm swing can be ‘to blame’ for difficulties in communication between the brain and the motor system.