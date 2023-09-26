After the defeat against the Tigres UANL in the 133rd edition of the Clásico Regio corresponding to matchday 9 of the Liga MX in the Apertura 2023 tournament, the Monterrey Football Club has begun its week of preparation with a view to the game against Santos Laguna for the date 10.
After training this Monday at the ‘El Barrial’ facilities, the defender Victor Guzman He had time to attend to the fans who gathered at the club’s camp, despite the defeat suffered against the Gang.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
On social networks, the moment went viral when the Mexican defender stopped outside the training ground of the Monterrey team, to greet and attend to the fans who were waiting to take a photo or video with him.
It is worth mentioning that he is one of the few that does so and even more so with the atmosphere this week that the team is coming off an unfavorable result after losing to the bitter rival and the fans are extremely upset and dissatisfied with the team’s performance.
It should be noted that those from the Sultana del Norte will seek to shake off the bitter pill of the Clásico Regio 133, receiving a visit from the Guerreros within the activity corresponding to matchday 10 of the Liga MX, in the Apertura 2023 tournament.
#Víctor #Guzmán #apologized #fans #losing #Clásico #Regio