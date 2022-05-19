Dhe world of solar power is a constant up and down. Strictly speaking, more of a down. Many manufacturers have disappeared in recent years, and the market, which is kept on a political leash, has consolidated, the economist would state soberly. But with the rising electricity prices, new demand has set in, and since February 24, 2022, the order books have been bursting at the seams. Providers of photovoltaic systems are talking of a 400 percent increase, suddenly the phone doesn’t stop ringing. Some interested parties even do without a cost estimate and place the order spontaneously without knowing the exact conditions. The main thing is that the system gets on the roof as soon as possible. The day on which Russia invaded Ukraine made many people in this country aware of the one-sided dependency in the energy supply and aroused the desire for self-sufficiency like never before.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”. See also The Church admits that it has a thousand properties that are not its own

The desire is understandable, but the technical possibilities are limited, in our latitudes there is simply not enough sun. A photovoltaic system on a typical family home can cover part of the electricity requirement, but private consumers are not usually independent of the supplier. Not even if he installs memory. But the contribution to locally sustainable power generation is remarkable and the good feeling of making a contribution to climate protection is considerable.

The income statement usually precedes the order

How much the system generates depends primarily on the installed modules, the roof area, the roof pitch and the cardinal direction. The deviations are always clear, a good installer has experience and chooses a conservative approach. Almost only monocrystalline modules are installed, they achieve an efficiency of around 20 percent. You have to decide whether the surface should show silver stripes or be completely black, the latter is more stylish and expensive. The same applies to the frame, which is permanently mounted on the roof. It is then no longer possible to approach the underlying bricks. Except for a few pushy pigeons, if they dare. Scaffolding almost always has to be set up for assembly, and the costs for this must be taken into account.



Everyone needs: an inverter

:



Image: manufacturer



The modules and their waterproof cabling are exposed to wind and weather, but the elements are so robust that they can usually withstand a lot. Manufacturers anticipate a lifespan of at least 20 years. The modules only lose a little of their efficiency over time. Sometimes some break, but nothing is known of mass damage. Anyone who gets significantly less compensation from one year to the next and suspects a defect can have the modules measured. However, by no means all manufacturers offer this, but only special companies. It is also more likely that last summer was shadier than it felt. That was the case in 2021, for example.





