Igor Yushkov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of Russia, a leading analyst at the National Energy Security Fund, named a way out of the situation with the certification of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline. He told RT about this.

In his opinion, the problem can be solved by attracting a Russian company to certify the project. This option, he is sure, will suit Europe.

“There are no such restrictions on the part of the European Union: they do not prohibit anyone from certifying anything. I think that the question will be most likely discussed when a Russian company receives all the necessary licenses and documents, that it is capable of certifying such projects, such as Nord Stream 2, and it is she who issues the certificates, ”the expert said.

The analyst also noted that he would not count on European companies in this matter. According to him, given the experience of past US sanctions, business will not violate Washington’s direct bans, even if there are security guarantees from the EU.

On January 2, the Norwegian DNV GL refused to certify Nord Stream 2 to issue a certificate of conformity to the gas pipeline, which is required to start its operation. The company said in a statement that all activities to inspect the Nord Stream 2 pipeline system have been terminated as long as US sanctions remain in place.

Initially, Nord Stream 2 was planned to be completed and commissioned at the end of 2019. However, construction stalled in December last year after the US threatened to sanction pipelayer owners.