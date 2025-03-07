The bag for a man or a womanas we know, it is much more than an accessory to show off at the exits with friends, in an important appointment or in the disco. Moreover, he is able to convey a lot about the person who wears him, Like your aspirations, ambitions, personality…

In general, Not only It is used to carry makeup, keys, purse, umbrella or purse, as it can cause diverse emotions In people, like a ‘Chute’ of self -esteem, well -being with itself or confidence in the streets.

Complete list

There are different types and each one expresses a series of things, according to several experts:

Back bag . It is one of the most common and safe forms, especially when we seek to distribute the weight. Beyond that, it is associated with confident and carefree people, who do not see danger to them.

. It is one of the most common and safe forms, especially when we seek to distribute the weight. Beyond that, it is associated with confident and carefree people, who do not see danger to them. Handbag . It is the least practical of all, especially if we want to carry many things ‘in tow’. This alternative is typical of people who may have difficulty solving problems efficiently.

. It is the least practical of all, especially if we want to carry many things ‘in tow’. This alternative is typical of people who may have difficulty solving problems efficiently. Crossbag . With a diagonal belt, it is the most intelligent option. It reduces the risk of pulls, distributes the weight efficiently and maintains the content of the bag in sight. They usually carry it cautious, organized and intelligent people.

. With a diagonal belt, it is the most intelligent option. It reduces the risk of pulls, distributes the weight efficiently and maintains the content of the bag in sight. They usually carry it cautious, organized and intelligent people. Straight bag. It is more comfortable than the hand, but still has disadvantages. It is associated with people with a high level of intelligence, who trust that their environment is safe.

To take into account

In addition to all the information that the choice of one model or another can exhibit of the person who carries it, You also have to be careful, especially today, with which bag we get because not everyone favors the same type.