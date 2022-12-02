“I just can’t understand how he didn’t realize he had run over him”: the outburst of Carlo, brothers of Davide Rebellin

The tragedy that hit the world of Italian cycling on November 31st has backgrounds that surely need to be clarified. The family of Davide Rebellina former cycling champion hit and killed by a truck in Montebello Vicentino, wants to get to the bottom of the story and understand how it was possible that the truck driver didn’t stop after the impact.

There are hundreds messages arrived in these dramatic days by all sports lovers, not only by those of cycling. Touching for example those of Davide Cassani, Coach of the national cycling team. Or those of Ivan Basso and Vincenzo Nibali.

Davide Rebellin, last November 31st he was out for his usual training session. He had announced his retirement from racing last October, but hadn’t been able to tear himself away from what was his biggest passion.

Right among those roads that he knew like the back of his hand, in which in the space of 51 years of life he will have traveled thousands and thousands of km, he found its end.

A lorry hit him on SR11, a Montebello Vicenzaleaving him no escape.

The pain of Davide Rebellin’s family members

The rescuers who arrived on the spot could not help but ascertain the death of the runner. The police, on the other hand, immediately began investigations to clarify the situation dynamic of the accident and to track down the truck driver.

The latter, after investing David, would have removed without providing assistance and making him lose, at least for now, his traces.

One of the first to arrive at the scene of the tragedy was CharlesDavid’s brother. For him and for his family there is incalculable pain, but also anger.

The man told reporters de The Corriere della Sera which, seeing the conditions in which Davide’s body and bike were reduced, it is absolutely impossible that the trucker didn’t notice anything.

Then i doubts also on dynamic: