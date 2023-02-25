Employers in the country complain about the lack of qualified professionals in several areas. But experts point out that the solution may lie in better working conditions and pay, in addition to facilitating immigration. A shoemaker complains that his children do not want to take over his business and prefer to attend college. Looking for an apprentice, according to him, is wasted time. The farrier at the nearby riding school says he tried to keep his trainee employed after the apprenticeship, but he wouldn’t. Now finding a replacement is very difficult. Your neighbor, who works for a large company, is constantly looking for information technology (IT) specialists. And in all the cafes in the city there are signs that read: “Staff needed”.

“Many companies are now severely affected by the lack of qualified workers”, informs the German Ministry of Economy. “More than 50% of firms see this as the biggest threat to their business.” There is already a shortage of adequate staff in many companies – and it is likely to get worse. In the coming years, the generation of the population explosion verified in the post-war period will retire. According to the Institute for Labor Market and Occupational Research, there will be a shortage of seven million skilled workers in Germany by 2035.

Record employment and falling real wages

But are there really few skilled workers in Germany? Labor market economist Simon Jäger, who runs the Institute for the Study of Work (IZA) in Bonn, says no: “Which speaks against the shortage of skilled workers: we have a record number of people employed in Germany now. There have never been so many people in the job market: around 46 million people.”

Younger people also tend to be more educated than retiring ones. He also points out that wages in Germany have fallen sharply in real terms, ie 5.7% last year. “And this is not consistent with the thesis that the labor factor has become extremely scarce.” Because, according to him, in a market economy, the price is formed according to supply and demand, and a scarce good tends to be more expensive.

Untapped potential in skilled workers

“Some structural conditions were established in Germany in order to have a domestic reserve of workers that is not being used”, says Jäger, who finished his doctorate in 2016 at Harvard University, in the United States, and was a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology ( MIT).

On the one hand, Jäger refers to the so-called “silent reserve”. These are people “who would like to work, but cannot enter the job market. Or there are part-time workers who would also work full-time, but under different conditions”.

“Even the taxation of married couples’ income in Germany contributes to the fact that many of those who earn less than the partner have tax incentives that lead them to give up looking for a more profitable job or to work more”, says Jäger. A better supply of childcare facilities or more flexible working hours could also encourage people to become more active in the job market, according to the expert.

According to Germany’s Federal Employment Agency, 11% of those who work just 20 hours a week say they would like to extend their hours. However, this is usually not possible because these people need to take care of children or people who need care.

The head of the Federal Employment Agency, Andrea Nahles, would like workers about to retire to stay in the labor market longer. “More than a million are willing to keep working,” says Nahles. Many would be interested in continuing to pursue a useful task, for example in a part-time job. Bosses are therefore called upon to find creative solutions.

Where to use scarce resources?

“In Bonn, my hometown, there is a good example of a hairdresser who, like all hair salon owners, was desperately looking for employees,” says Jäger. When candidates were told that they too could only work four days a week, the number of applicants suddenly increased.

“This is also true in many other areas,” says Jäger. It is proven, according to him, that among caregivers, for example, more than 200 thousand nurses who now work in other professions would be willing to return to nursing if wages and working conditions were correspondingly attractive.

“In other words, in the end, the problem of the avoidable shortage of skilled workers is a matter of scarce resources. Although we don’t have an infinite number of people who can work, there have never been so many people in jobs as there are now. And the question is: where do we want to use these meager resources?” asks Jäger.

“Companies have to radically change what they offer in terms of jobs and quality of life. They have to court people”, also says Stefan Schaible, from the presidency of the consultancy firm Roland Berger. “Employers who still don’t understand that they have to invest in their people are in huge trouble.”

It won’t work without immigration

However, the Minister of Labor, Hubertus Heil, is convinced that, despite everything, the potential in the country is not enough to cover the need for qualified workers in the future. “Even if we’ve tapped the full domestic potential, we still need additional skilled immigration to keep our economy going,” says Heil.

Labor market experts believe that a net immigration of 400,000 people a year is needed to close the gap in the German labor market. Until now, controlled immigration from other countries for work has been limited to a maximum of around 60,000 people a year.

Attractive country of immigration

“Germany remains very attractive,” says Jäger. “When people are asked which countries they would like to migrate to, Germany regularly comes up at the top alongside the US, some other European countries and New Zealand.” Of course, the German language is a disadvantage compared to English-speaking countries. “But we also have advantages, such as a functioning rule of law or a stable political system. These factors are important to immigrants’ long-term prospects.”

In addition, migrants also tend to pay attention to the salary level and potential standard of living they can enjoy in the country of immigration. And they also consider whether they are wanted in the country of immigration and whether they can acquire their citizenship.

To promote a welcoming culture, it is useful to convey to people in Germany that immigration has an added value for them. An incentive for the arrival of foreign workers would be to make the immigration law less bureaucratic.