Considering that Avatar is the highest grossing movie of all time, James Cameron was under pressure that The Way of Water had a similar performance. However, just over a month after its theatrical release, it has been revealed that this is already the sixth most successful film in history.

Recently, it was revealed that Avatar: The Way of Water has exceeded $1.916 billion dollars. This amount not only positions it as the sixth highest grossing in history, but has also surpassed $1.906 billion for Spider-Man: No Way Home, thus being crowned the most successful tape after the pandemic.

Considering that the film continues to be shown, and the possibility of seeing a rerun in the future is not ruled out, the sequel could well top $2.048 billion in Avengers: Infinity War and the $2.064 billion of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Editor’s Note:

Although I was skeptical at first, as the first Avatar movie was not to my complete liking, I have to admit that the sequel is a great adventure that can only be seen in theaters, and this is the reason why it has been a success. It is an event that once it leaves the halls, it can no longer be enjoyed in good shape.

Via: Forbes