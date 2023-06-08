Enclosed in ‘La Via del Drago: stories of rebirth after breast cancer’ (publisher Di Leandro & Partners) are the 26 touching and luminous stories of ‘paddlers in pink’, which the journalist Monica Di Leandro collects in a book, as message of hope and rebirth for all women facing breast cancer and for those who take care of it. Created thanks to the collaboration of the Italian Dragon Boat Federation and the unconditional contribution of Daiichi Sankyo Italia, these pages contain the emotions and extraordinary rebirth experiences of the paddlers of Abbraccio rosa Roma, Donna più Lilt Latina and C6 Siloku Milano. Among the protagonists are Anna Maria the captain, Cinzia the Phoenix, Nunzia the calm river, Emma the wren, Veronica the broken blue pencil, Stefania the Wonder Woman, Anna the rower.

It all started last autumn – explains a note from the editor – when the scientific journalist and popularizer Monica Di Leandro was called to present the first edition of the CardioBreast Dragonboat Festival, an awareness-raising initiative promoted by the Inrc (National Institute for Cardiovascular Research ) with the collaboration of the Italian Dragon Boat Federation and the participation of patient associations such as Lilt (Italian League for the fight against cancer) and Andos (non-profit association that offers support and services to women with breast surgery). “At the end of the event – says Di Leandro – a moment of sharing, but of such depth as to have touched my soul, each of the women in pink brought back a thought, a memory, a resolution, on what the Dragonboat was for them, for women who had overcome breast cancer. I still get the chills – she remembers – And so, there, under the October sun, on the shores of a lake, I decided that those stories, so beautiful, so different, stories of victory over cancer , about destiny, about life, had to be told. I wanted them, the female athletes, to tell their stories”.

‘La via del Drago’ represents a new contribution in the field of healing literature, a new holistic approach to treatment, which sees the person, the patient in its entirety and not only through the organ that becomes ill. Precisely for this reason it can be a source of inspiration for all people who face breast cancer, with the hope of reaching even those who, right now, alone and worried, feel unable to share their anxieties and fear of the future.

In the stories of the just published book – continues the note – there is the journey of transformation, with a before and after of the diagnosis, and in the middle the Dragonboat, a vessel in the shape of a Dragon that ferried these women across giving them the unexpected strength of a rebirth, paddling between the waves and the challenges of the disease, thanks to the passion, enthusiasm and harmony with the teammates.

Sharing a similar past, planning towards new workouts and new competitions, building new social relationships, together with the physical benefits on cardiovascular health, on the natural drainage of the lymphatic vessels of the arms, which reduces the risk of post-surgery lymphedema, these are the characteristics that make Dragonboat the sport of excellence for women operated on for breast cancer (but not only!). “It is truly a team sport for everyone – explains Antonio De Lucia, psychologist, psychotherapist and president of the Italian Dragon Boat Federation – because it allows young people, the less young, the able and the less able, to be able to measure themselves, to paddle together in the same direction, sharing joy but also worries, anxieties, and so everything becomes more diluted, more acceptable, more possible”.

To contribute to the dissemination of this discipline and its psycho-physical benefits for women suffering from this disease – concludes the note – Monica Di Leandro will donate the author royalties deriving from the sale of the book to the Italian Dragon Boat Federation, in order to new awareness events throughout Italy, and in particular in those areas where it is still little known and practiced.