The next few weeks will be crucial (in the sense of cross on the shoulder) for Giorgia Meloni. He will have to face a tangle of deadlines, judgments and commitments that will put his already fragile majority to the test. The Dagospia website writes it.

The first heavy task will arrive on Ducetta’s big blond head on 15 October, when the government will have to present the maneuver to Brussels (the so-called Budget Plan Document).

The same day there is a vote in Poland, where the ally of the “Thatcher of Garbatella”, Mateusz Morawiecki, risks being defeated by the People’s Party Donald Tusk.

Then there is the series of ratings from the rating agencies, which could further downgrade Italian government bonds: on October 20th it’s the turn of Standard & Poor’son November 10th in Fitch and on the 17th Moody’s ruling, the most important, arrives.

As Tommaso Ciriaco wrote yesterday in “Repubblica”, “if he were to choose the path of downgrading, we would move from the “investment grade” level to the “speculative grade” level. In practice, Italy would enter the “junk” club, with devastating effects on government bonds.

In the meantime, on November 15th, we will vote in Holland: an apparently insignificant passage, but useful for understanding European moods. A possible “non-victory” of the right (as has already happened in Spain) would be yet another awakening from the dreams of glory of Meloni, who dreamed of overturning the traditional popular-socialist axis that rules Brussels.

Day by day, then, it will be necessary to keep an eye on Madrid, where, after the failed attempt at a Popolari-Vox alliance (allies of Fratelli d’Italia), today Pedro Sanchez received the task of forming a new government. If the socialist leader, detested by the Brothers of Italy, got rid of it, Palazzo Chigi would find itself another tenacious opponent in the tables that matter.

Last but not least, November 30: it is the deadline to ratify the reform of the European Stability Mechanism. Italy remains the only country not to have approved the “new” state bailout fund.



