Despite the overwhelming result of Club América by defeating Club Tijuana at the Azteca Stadium by 3-0, the match was not so easy for the Águilas, because before the 78th minute the match remained tied at zero scores, but it was in the final stretch of the game when the team André Jardine It devastated the borderers like a landslide.
The azulcrema team, playing with some substitutes, finished with the three points, although their victory was not fully recognized by their former coach and current strategist of the ‘Aztec dogs’, Miguel Herrerawho, true to his custom, questioned the work of the refereeing team in the match, after having suffered the expulsion of one of his players.
In the 61st minute the centre-back decided to send off Kevin Balanta upon receiving his second yellow card for a tackle on Henry Martin which was labeled as rigorist and since it was not a direct expulsion, there was no intervention by the VAR, which left the visiting team upset.
Miguel Herrera was not well received, as he received some boos from the azulcrema fans, because despite having won several titles as coach of the Coapa team, two of them in the First Division, their relationship has been on the decline in recent years due to the statements and behaviors of the Mexican strategist with the Coapa environment.
“I didn’t see America’s superiority when we were 11 vs 11 (…) They took the cards only for one side, only for us and never from them when there were plays that deserved them”
– Miguel Herrera.
After accusations of Miguel Herrera on the arbitration issue, André Jardine He was also questioned about the fact that each game talks about refereeing and little is highlighted about the work that the azulcrema team has done to remain the best offense and as the leaders of the tournament.
“I regret that our victories are minimized,” was something the Brazilian strategist expressed about the questions about what the azulcrema team has achieved.
