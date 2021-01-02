D.he CDU chairman Friedrich Merz has spoken out against the admission of refugees from camps in Greece or Bosnia. “Above all, the entire European Union has an obligation to help the refugees in the Balkans or on the Greek islands on the spot,” Merz told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “This humanitarian catastrophe cannot be resolved by saying: everyone comes to Germany. This path is no longer open. “

Europe must make agreements with the countries of origin and transit countries in order to prevent illegal and life-threatening migration across the Mediterranean in the countries of origin, Merz demanded. “The clear message to the refugees as well as to the smuggling organizations must be: It is life-threatening and it will not be successful.”

In Bosnia, hundreds of migrants had camped in buses and in the open after a camp fire. Their originally planned relocation from the north-west of the country to replacement accommodation in the interior of the country had become increasingly uncertain after protests from local politicians and residents.



Relies on clear messages to migrants and smuggling organizations: Friedrich Merz, recorded on December 17, 2020 in his Berlin office.

:



Image: dpa





When it came to deportations, Germany had “not been consistent enough everywhere in the past few years, that has to change,” added Merz. However, until further notice, Germany will not be able to deport to the extent that it is actually necessary. In the case of deportations to Syria, for example, there are factual, legal and humanitarian obstacles, for example because there are no flight connections and open land routes to Syria. “Deportations to Syria will therefore only be possible in individual cases,” said Merz.

The previous ban on deportation for Syria expired at the end of the year. The federal and state interior ministers were unable to agree on an extension. Since the beginning of the year, it has been possible to deport endangered persons and serious criminals to Syria again. However, each deportation must be preceded by a case-by-case examination with regard to the risks for those affected.