Club América sealed its ticket to the grand final of Mexican soccer with a bitter pill, after losing at home 0-2 against Atlético de San Luis, despite winning the aggregate with authority 5-2 for the majority of the fans. She was not happy and satisfied with the result to such a degree that there were conflicts in the stands of the Azteca Stadium among her own fans.
In some sectors inside the building there were physical confrontations between fans, after the poor performance of the Águilas in the second leg duel in which security elements had to intervene and ended with several arrests.
The conflict would have been generated once the match ended, derived from the booing of one of the sectors of the stands to which another sector reacted negatively to said reaction, since in the end the team achieved the objective of reaching the final. The complaints between followers became heated and the dispute arose.
Just in the last home game, there was also a similar situation between the Azulcrema fans and the Panzas Verdes fans, fortunately it did not escalate to something bigger. In the end, although it is true that the capital team had one of its worst games of the tournament where, in addition, it suffered its second defeat of the competition, there is no justification for wanting to solve it with violence.
Meanwhile, the pupils of André Jardine expect to meet their rival this Sunday, December 10, which will take place between Tigres UANL and Club Universidad Nacional, whoever the rival is, the second leg final will be held at the Azteca Stadium next Sunday, December 17.
