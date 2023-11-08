The Uruguayan central defender Sebastian Caceres and his entourage intend to force his departure from Club América for Clausura 2024 with a view to emigrating to the Old Continent, a situation they have attempted since the past transfer market.
According to information from Filtered Touch, the Uruguayan does not want to continue in the Azulcrema team no matter what happens in the current championship, so his agents would already be offering him to various clubs to ensure that he will not continue in Mexican soccer for next year. While he was linked with clubs such as Tottenham and Manchester United, there were never any official offers.
In this way, in the event that the South American player were to leave, the team would be tied to its remaining elements such as Lichnovsky, Reyes, Juárez and Araujowhich would already be a good number of options, taking into account that Araujo He is injured and is expected to return for the next tournament.
The Eagles disbursed the amount of 2.4 million dollars to the Liverpool from Uruguay so if they make the decision to sell it, they will want to exceed the investment they made and according to the portal Transfermarkt Its price is the equivalent of 3.5 million euros.
So you just have to take into account that the player has a link with the capital team until December 2024 and at 24 years old they hope that a team is willing to pay that amount, because he is no longer considered a youth player.
On the other hand, it must be considered that if the player does not leave the club at the beginning of 2024 by summer, he will be able to begin negotiating with clubs to arrive in December as a free agent.
