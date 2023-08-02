Last Monday the Chivas team was eliminated from the Leagues Cup, losing by the slightest difference against Sporting Kansas City of the MLS.
In their debut in the tournament, the rojiblancos lost 3-1 against Cincinnati, so the game against Kansas was vital for their continuity in the tournament, however, they consummated a failure and the coach Veljko Paunovic exploded against his players.
It was in an interview where the Serbian strategist mentioned that it was a “mediocre” tournament that the team held.
“The first half made me ashamed of the bath they gave us. It is a great test of the strength of the group, when you have a tournament this mediocre many doubts are created but I continue to trust 100 percent in the group and in our abilities. We weren’t up to it physically, but also tactically. This cost us in having volatile versions. I think that we have not been good at all, we will regroup, we are not in the conditions in which we came to this tournament. We have to work.” commented.
More Chivas news:
Also, Paunovic knows that there is no other choice but to turn the page and start working to reverse this situation, but now in Liga MX, where so far they are in first place overall.
“Recover the group, put together the games that we have to play, to see the solidity; with the time we have we have to take advantage of it, not lose any moment. Reconsider, look in the mirror and see what we have to do ourselves, not look for blame, it is time to see ourselves and with the answers, return to Guadalajara, and already there work and above all, look at all the plots inside and outside the field”sentenced.
#Paunovic #exploded #players #eliminated #Leagues #Cup
Leave a Reply