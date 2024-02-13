A recent federal government report revealed the high level of use that had the CBP One application as a tool to request asylum and cross the United States border. Since migrants can use this resource, which was launched in January 2023, More than 64,300,000 requests were made in this way. The number is known in the midst of the discussion about immigration policy.

In the midst of the immigration crisis facing the United States and the consequences that some states in particular suffer more intensely, different measures were promoted. One of them was the inclusion of the asylum tool in CBP One, the Customs and Border Protection application (CBP for its acronym in English). In addition to the possibility of beginning the process from home and before arriving at the border, other benefits are offered compared to those who cross illegally, with the intention of reducing illegal crossings. After just over a year of use, the first figures were known.

CBP One registered more than 64 million asylum requests in the United States

According to a federal administration report that was cited by CBS News, between January 2023 and February 8, 2024, CBP One registered more than 64,300,000 asylum requests. It should be noted that this does not directly translate into the same number of immigrants who requested entry to the United States, since many of them made more than one application and the total number accounts for each of these.

By separating this figure throughout the analyzed period, it shows an average of just under 5,000,000 migrant requests per month through the app. Along with the flood of applicants who sought to apply for the resource with this new method, it was also announced how many obtained asylum. Until now, Some 450,000 migrants were granted the resource after submitting their request at CBP One.

The United States released how many asylum requests were made through CBP One over the course of a year. See also Spain investigates the sending of six envelopes with incendiary material to official entities

Beyond what the figure represents nominally, it takes on even more importance if it is placed in context. CBP One only allows migrants who are in central and northern Mexico to applyso the universe is limited and focuses on the vicinity of the US border. If other countries in the region were enabled, it would surely attract a greater number of applications.