The front Alexis Vega He is living a difficult moment in his professional career. The knee injury continues not to leave him alone and he has not been able to resume his level of play that he was known for one day in Toluca or just arrived at Chivas.
It is for this reason that the detractors have not been long in coming, and have repeatedly lashed out at the Mexican attacker, questioning his talent with the ball due to possible overweight.
Regarding these constant criticisms of which he has been the target, Vega spoke out, but not sending direct messages or falling for provocations, quite the contrary, he shared a video on his social networks where he is seen training in the gym to be in shape.
It was in a video that lasts about 20 seconds where Alexis Vega is seen doing weight and cardio work, accompanied by the legend: “I to mine”.
Thus, Alexis Vega He seeks to be one hundred percent recovered for the return of the 2023 Opening Tournament, where they seek to remove the thorn that stuck in them after having been one step away from consummating the Mexican soccer title.
For now, Chivas is already preparing for its next match on day 4 of Mexican soccer, when on Friday, August 18, they will face off against the Bravos de Juárez, in a match to be played on the field of the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, at o’clock. at 9:10 p.m.
