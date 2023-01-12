Cuzco, the land where the Incas founded their empire, was the new epicenter of the clamor in the streets. The region most visited by tourists, the one that is home to one of the Seven Wonders of the World, was submerged in the toxic smoke from tear gas canisters and the police roar that does not stop. A large group of protesters tried throughout the day to take over the Velasco Astete airport and law enforcement responded harshly. At the end of the day, the death by firearm of a 50-year-old man, Remo Candia Guevara, was confirmed. He was president of the Uninsaya Coyana community of the Anta Province.

Throughout the day, the violence left 23 injured, two of them from bullet wounds. Congresswoman Ruth Luque, who has criminally denounced President Dina Boluarte and her ministers as mediate authors of the 48 deaths in the marches of the last month, raised her voice on social networks. “Indiscriminate shooting in my region. People scream desperately asking them not to shoot. This is a government that at the point of fire and death has decided to stay. Enough!” she demanded.

While that was happening in Cuzco, in Juliaca the coffins of the 17 citizens who lost their lives for protesting received a massive goodbye. “We are not terrorists, we are from Juliaqueños”, was the unanimous cry. At noon they were taken to the Plaza de Armas, where they received a heartfelt mass. Then each one continued their course with their relatives. Some were veiled in the same city and others were taken to the Inca Manco Cápac airport. Among the victims is a medical intern who was attacked while helping the wounded; an ice cream vendor returning to his house; and a minor who, according to her mother, had gone out to buy groceries.

According to the coordinator of the prosecutors against organized crime, Jorge Chávez Cotrina, the 17 citizens in Juliaca died from firearm projectiles. A preliminary investigation has been opened against President Dina Boluarte and a group of her ministers for qualified homicide and serious injuries. In this sense, it has been learned that Dina Boluarte’s mandate signed two contracts on December 20 and 27 to supply 31,615 cartridges and tear gas grenades. In other words, they armed themselves to the teeth, as if the Peruvians on the other side were an enemy side.

The anger has spread. According to the Ombudsman’s Office, there were mobilizations, strikes and roadblocks in 41 provinces. A figure that is equivalent to 20.9% of all provinces nationwide. Stones were thrown at an ambulance in Cuzco and a police station in Tacna. So far, 612 people have been injured since December 7, when Dina Boluarte succeeded Pedro Castillo in power after his failed self-coup, as well as 290 police officers with injuries.

This Friday a delegation from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) will meet with the Board of Directors of Congress to “observe the situation of human rights”, mobilizations have been announced for the next few days in Lima, the capital; and other regions such as La Libertad, on the coast, and Huánuco in the mountains.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.