A new prosecutor was murdered this Thursday in Ecuador as a result of an armed attack, while a former mayor was kidnapped hours before, as reported by the State Attorney General’s Office and the National Police, respectively.

The murdered man was identified by the Public Ministry as Genaro R., a prosecutor from the city of Babahoyo, capital of the province of Los Ríos, which was the victim of a deadly attack in the canton (municipality) of Jujan, belonging to the neighboring province of Guayas, located on the coast of Ecuador.

So far, arrangements have been made for the removal of the body and the collection of ballistic evidence and other evidence at the scene, as reported by the Prosecutor’s Office through its official channels.

The murder of this prosecutor joins other similar ones that occurred in previous months, such as prosecutors Leonardo Palacios and Édgar Escobar, shot in Durán and Guayaquil, respectively, while the attorney general, Diana Salazar, reported in June having received death threats.

Hours before this murder, the kidnapping of Mariana Mendieta, the former mayor of Durán, was known. a municipality that is part of the metropolitan area of ​​Guayaquil and that has become one of the most violent points in the country due to organized crime gangs.

Mendieta’s kidnapping was publicly warned by the current mayor, Luis Chonillo, who last May survived an attack in which two of his bodyguards and one other person died, which led him to spend time in hiding and dispatch electronically.

“My solidarity with all the family and friends of the former mayor of Durán, Mariana Mendieta, victim of a reprehensible kidnapping. We ask the national government to spare no effort and act as quickly as possible to recover her freedom,” Chonillo asked in a published message. in social networks.

Later, the general commander of the National Police, Fausto Salinas, told journalists that they were activating protocols and there were a series of raids on properties without satisfactory results, while the military surrounded the municipal headquarters of Durán to guard it, according to local media reports. .

Violence has also claimed the lives in recent months of two Durán officials: the director of Terrenos, Miguel Santos, murdered in August; and councilor Bolívar Vera, murdered in September.

Ecuador has become one of the most violent countries in Latin America, going from 5.8 to 25.32 intentional homicides in the last five years. per 100,000 inhabitants in 2022, the highest figure since records have been recorded and which may reach around 40 in 2023, according to experts consulted.

This spiral of violence is mainly attributed to organized crime, which has made Ecuador one of the nerve centers of global cocaine trafficking. by sending large quantities of cocaine to Europe through maritime traffic from ports such as Guayaquil and to North America through high-powered boats.

The maelstrom of murders reached unexpected heights with the murders of the mayor of Manta, Agustín Intriago, and the presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, occurred a few days before the first round of the extraordinary elections.

EFE