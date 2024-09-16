September 16, 1974

UNIPRES COMES INTO SERVICE TODAYThe Comprehensive Social Prevention Unit, built on a surface of 90 hectares by the Ahome municipality and with the participation of the federal, state and private governments, is now in service with the reception of the first orphaned children and elderly, a total of 25, who will remain in this colossal social work. The work was built in a period of one year and seven months, with a total cost of more than 14 million pesos. The unit’s staff is made up of 43 people and will continue to increase.

THE WAVE OF VIOLENCE CONTINUES IN ARGENTINA. Buenos Aires. The violence continued with the murder of a police doctor with anti-communist activism, after a night in which the explosion of some 60 bombs throughout the country raised the record of 120 attacks recorded in the country in the last 48 hours. Two people died and dozens were injured. The murder of the doctor Alejandro Bartosch, 42 years old, happened when he was with his pregnant wife, who was unharmed. The assistant officer, a doctor of the Buenos Aires police, was about to get into his car in San Isidro, when he was riddled with short and long weapons. The murder of Bartosch, who was an active anti-communist militant and held the rank of deputy police officer, occurred shortly before the National Union of Bus Drivers began a nationwide strike in mourning for the murder the previous day of its former leader, Atilio López, a left-wing Peronist who also served as vice-governor of the province of Córdoba. The strike, which also affected the capital’s subways, will continue until after López’s funeral. The Minister of the Interior, Alberto Tocamora, admitted that Argentina is experiencing a “state of general violence.” He said that the time had not yet come to impose a state of siege to combat the violence, for which he accused “small minorities interested in destroying the country” of being responsible.

OCTAVIO IBARRA’S BIRTHDAYOur colleague, Octavio Ibarra Cota, was in full swing celebrating another year of life, so he celebrated the occasion with a party at his residence. Gifts from his friends poured in for Octavio from all sides, since he is a person who enjoys great popularity in our community. Family, friends and staff from our publishing house met to bring him the obligatory congratulations. The meeting was very lively given the number of attendees.

September 16, 1999

BLACK MARKET FOR ARMS IS DENOUNCED. The Secretary of Public Security, Ramón Raymundo Fierro, denounced that the problem of arms is becoming more serious in Sinaloa, since there is a black market in the purchase and sale of weapons, mostly handguns, in this region and in some other municipalities of the state. He said he did not know if the criminals are better armed than the police forces and “we cannot know if they are better armed, but there is certainly arms. There is a black market in the municipality and I believe in a good part of the state.”

FLO WILL PERFORM WITH ADAL RAMONES. Mexico City After three weeks of discussions within his campaign team about the pros and cons of participating in a comedy show, “because it was not pertinent,” Francisco Labastida accepted Adal Ramones’ invitation and will be on his television program. The Sinaloa native will be the sixth of the pre-candidates to attend, with only Cuahtémoc Cárdenas, the PRD candidate and the only one who has rejected the invitation, still pending. Jorge González, from the Green Party, has not been invited.

