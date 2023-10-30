It seems that Bungie is the next big studio to suffer layoffs. According to Paul Tassi of Forbeslayoffs in Bungie They started this morning. The affected departments appear to include communications, social media, legal and publishing, among others, according to various social media posts from now-former employees.

“There seem to be layoffs happening in Bungie right now,” Tassi said. Jason Schreier added that the CEO of BungiePete Parsons “sent an email to the company this morning saying they will have a team meeting today to talk about ‘some news coming out of Bungie today'”.

One confirmed employee who has been fired is Liana Rupport, the community manager for Destiny 2. She posted on Twitter that she is now looking for work.

“I’m so devastated,” she said. “I don’t know what to do from here… this was my home. “I feel so lost.”

News of the layoffs comes just a week after Connie Booth was fired from sony. It was claimed that she was fired due to the difficult change of sony towards games as a service, although that claim has not been confirmed.

Media are looking for sources in Bungie in an attempt to obtain more information about the reported layoffs.

We will continue to report any news regarding this issue.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: Well, this seems to have no end, if I were an analyst I would already be throwing some crazy theories at you, as a consumer, I feel that they are a consequence of the carelessness that Sony has had lately in terms of game production. They have several first-party studios doing nothing and those that release games are sequels that do not bring anything new to the table, that will eventually also have consequences.