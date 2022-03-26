His voice trembles, he breaks into tears. “In Ukraine a real drama is taking place. Nobody can imagine it, really. We see what happens on television, but until you are there, you are not aware of reality,” explains Iñaki Isasi, a retired truck driver who has driven a bus to Ukraine with humanitarian aid and who returned yesterday with 26 refugees.

After a month of war, the wave of solidarity in the Region continues unstoppable. “We have brought medicines, diapers and surgical material, and on the way back we have brought the refugees,” says Iñaki, who arrived last night from Ukraine at the Froet employer’s facilities in Murcia. The bus left last Saturday morning and arrived in Poland on Monday, where it delivered the aid and picked up the refugees. This initiative was carried out with the collaboration of transport employers and the NGO Association of Friends of John XXIII for Children.

Trucks and vans transport baby diapers, surgical material, non-perishable food and clothing to the country



«What has caught my attention the most is a story that we have lived closely. In Germany we picked up a Ukrainian girl who lives in Guatemala and who had traveled to Frankfurt. She wanted to bring bulletproof vests and helmets to her brother, who fights in the Ukraine. And so we have done », she recounts. She adds that “seeing the war so closely produces a bleak feeling. We have brought people with good jobs, normal people who have lost everything. They only have what they carry in the backpack.

From Lorca and Puente Bacons Three vans loaded with food, clothing and groceries

A Murcian family will provide humanitarian aid through three vans, which will leave from Lorca and Puente Tocinos, loaded with food, medicine and clothing. The intention will be, in turn, to bring in Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war. The company Mundicam Security Distribution, established in Puente Bacons, has given fuel and tolls at the disposal of the Ukrainian cause, as well as two vans that will leave next Monday.

Valentín, a river guard from the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS), will undertake this trip with his wife and son. It will be he who drives the third van with which he plans to leave from Lorca. “Ukraine has given me a lot, a special woman, and some children and a mother-in-law who continue and want to stay there,” he says. Like his relatives, many Ukrainians have decided to stay in the country because they are in the western part of Ukraine and “there is no conflict there, although they are very worried.”

Valentín and Ricardo, from Mundicam, in front of a van. /



MF



The family anticipates that it will be five days of direct travel “in one go, stopping as little as possible”, between round trip. They hope to cross the Ukrainian border through Hungary and enter the country through Beregovo, the first town accessible by this route. “We are not going to stay at the border; there is already a lot of support there. We want to help the people who are still in the country », he points out.

More than 610 euros have been raised for this mission, which have been used, for the most part, to purchase basic medical supplies, such as bandages, hydrogen peroxide and betadine. Upon his return, Valentín’s family will try to pick up all those women and children who need to leave the country. For this, he will have the help of his wife, of Ukrainian nationality, and who will be able to facilitate communication on the trip. Although the family does not know how many refugees it will bring, they have already contacted several companies in the region to guarantee shelter and work for those who may arrive and wish to settle in the Community, Valentín acknowledges.

Eagles The Yacht Club delivers a ton of products

The Club Náutico de Águilas maintained a collection point at its Marina facilities in recent weeks. This week, a ton of non-perishable food, baby seats, clothes and medicines were delivered thanks to the contributions of its associates, neighbors and companies.

Two members of the Club Naútico de Águilas prepare the cargo. /



CNA



The administrative head of the Club Náutico de Águilas, Francisco Asensio, wanted to show his gratitude to the president of the Association of Yacht Clubs of the Region, Blas Isaac Calventus, “for taking charge of coordinating the will of the nautical world and managing transport to Ukraine , representing the solidarity of sailors and fans like those of our club.

Cartagena Four university students and two professors arrive at UPCT

Confused, restless and fearful, but “very grateful for the Spanish hospitality”, explain four students and two professors from the Podillia State University, who have come to the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT) with Erasmus scholarships. UPCT has a mobility agreement with the Ukrainian university. Two PhD students arrived before the conflict began. “Our intention is to extend the stay of these students and bring more,” explains Beatriz Marín, head of the International Relations Service at the Polytechnic.