The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, found this week in the successful Argentine singer and actress Lali Espósito a target for his criticism to the alleged waste of public money.

The controversy began days ago when the libertarian president echoed on his social networks that a publication that criticized the cost of the Cosquín Rock music festival, which took place last weekend near the city of Córdoba (central Argentina) and in which Espósito gave a recital.

On Wednesday during a television interview, Milei once again doubted the financing of Cosquín Rock and stated that The provincial government of Córdoba “gives you 1,000 million pesos (1.1 million dollars) in subsidies”.

DISARMING THE KULTURAL GRAMSCI The root of the Argentine problem is not political and/or economic, it is moral and has as consequences political cynicism and economic decline. This system is rotten and wherever you touch it, pus comes out, a lot of pus, a lot… Gramsci pointed out that… — Javier Milei (@JMilei) February 16, 2024

“All the artists who were there, like Lali Depósito (sic), received money from the State (…) She received money from various governments,” Milei ironically, altering the name of the protagonist of the popular soap opera 'Casi Ángeles'.

Protest against the Government of President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires.

Espósito, 32, had clearly positioned himself against the libertarian after his victory in the simultaneous and mandatory open primary elections (Paso) last Augustdescribing the success of the then candidate as a “dangerous” and “sad” fact.

In new statements, the president of the South American country raised the tone against the singer and accused her of being “a parasite who lived sucking at the breast of the State”, of being “a propaganda mechanism” and of making 'playback' in his shows.

Milei's statements were highly criticized by different voices from the political, media and cultural spheres; among them that of the well-known singer María Becerra, who considered that Milei's sayings “remind us of a chapter in the dark history of our country”.

President of Argentina, Javier Milei.

The producer and composer Bizarrap, the singers Tini Stoessel, Cazzu, Nicki Nicole and the former leader of the band Divididos, Ricardo Mollo, are also part of a long list of renowned artists who expressed their support for the singer.

Likewise, politicians – even from the right-wing party Republican Proposal (PRO), an ally of the president – expressed their solidarity with the artist.

The truth is that Espósito herself did not comment on the controversy until this Thursday night, when she published a long message on his social networks clarifying that he participated in municipal shows “with all governments”.

Mr. President @JMilei

My name is Mariana Esposito, I was born in Parque Patricios, in the south of the city of Buenos Aires.

I am 32 years old and have been working for 22 years.

I started working at 10 years old in Television. In those years I had the joy of participating in series and shows with a… — Lali (@lalioficial) February 15, 2024

“Culture not only generates a lot of work but also builds and narrates the identity of a people and, above all, generates joy and emotion. I respect, although I do not share, that your plan turns its back on or does not prioritize culture, but I believe that the demonization of an industry and the people who make it up is not the way“, said the singer in X.

Espósito concluded his message by inviting Milei, a renowned music lover, to attend one of his concerts and reproached him for his “unfair and violent speech.”

This Friday, Milei continued to attack the Argentine cultural industry, without specifically mentioning Lali Espósito.

“The problem here is not an actress. It is a cultural architecture designed to support the model that benefits politicians,” the president specified in a message published in X.

The Government spokesperson, Manuel Adorni, spoke along the same lines in his press conference this Friday, very critical of the expenses that governments make from citizens' taxes.

Spokesman of the Presidency, Manuel Adorni.

Lali Espósito began her career as a television actress at the age of 10 and then acted in theater and film before venturing into music where She sang on the international tours of Katy Perry and Camila Cabello, also with Ricky Martin, and released five albums as a soloist and songwriter..

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE and AFP