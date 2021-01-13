The polar cold, which last Tuesday pulverized three historical records, has the hours numbered, although still this Thursday keeps about thirty provinces of 12 communities on alert, two of them, Aragón and Castilla-La Mancha, in red, the highest level, for minimums of between 12 and 15 degrees below zero. Already in the early hours of Wednesday the values ​​were somewhat less cold than on Tuesday, although they were still “extraordinarily low”, certifies Rubén del Campo, spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

Molina de Aragón, in Guadalajara, where the minimum was marked, the thermometers fell to -19.9º, far from the -25.2º it did on Tuesday. On the cold podium, she was again accompanied by Calamocha with -18º, and Santa Eulalia del Campo (both in Teruel), with -17.8º, according to the network of automatic stations of the Aemet. In the downtown area, the -12.2 degrees at Barajas airport and -7.1ºC at the Parque del Retiro in Madrid stand out, a “very slight rise” in temperatures in the capital.

If the minimums on Tuesday, the coldest day of the wave we have been, were up to 20 degrees lower than usual, especially in the moors of Guadalajara and Teruel, those of Wednesday were still between 7 and 17 degrees below of the usual values ​​in a good part of the central peninsular strip.

One more day, the provinces of Teruel (the Albarracín-Jiloca region) and Zaragoza (Iberian Zaragoza) have spent the night and early hours of this Thursday in red for up to 18 degrees below zero. In Castilla-La Mancha, only Guadalajara (Parameras de Molina) continues with a red level for up to 20 degrees below zero.

“We can end the cold wave between today or tomorrow, although temperatures will still be below normal,” warns the spokesman. Thus, the values ​​will generally be “more in line” with normal, although they will continue to be “very low” in places where a lot of snow persists, such as the south of Castilla y León, the south and east of Madrid and the province of Toledo. In these areas it is expected that the thermometers will again drop below -10º. Even in the east of Castilla y León, in the surroundings of the Iberian Zaragoza and in the moors of Teruel and Guadalajara, it can go down again to -15º.

The next few days will continue the anticyclonic situation, that is to say, slightly cloudy skies and little rain, which will hardly be seen in a weak way in the eastern Cantabrian, the Pyrenees and in the north of the Canary Islands of greater relief. The environment will remain very stable, with light or calm winds. These ingredients, along with the huge amount of snow that continues to accumulate on the ground, will continue to favor severe frosts in the center and east.

Stability will also cause thermal inversion, a phenomenon that makes it colder in valleys than in mountains, when the opposite is normal. There is also snow left, which favors a more intense cooling of the ground. In addition, the cold air mass is gradually being replaced by a warmer one, which causes a kind of “atmospheric cover” that makes it difficult for pollutants to spread. Thus, as happens every winter in anticyclonic situations, the beret to Madrid and the rest of the big cities.

On Friday, the minimum temperatures will rise from 3 to 5 degrees, but intense frosts are still expected in the south of Castilla y León, around the Iberian Zaragoza, south of Aragon, points of the Madrid Community and Castilla-La Mancha, where you can go down one more day of -5º and even -10º in the two plateaus. As of Friday, it is expected that they will exceed 5º in almost the entire Peninsula, except in mountain areas and the páramos of Teruel and Guadalajara. In the Community of Madrid, the thermometers will already rise to 10ºC at the weekend. As of Tuesday, winds from the west will begin to blow, which will contribute to higher temperatures.