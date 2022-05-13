The Asian country, which has been cut off from the rest of the world since the initial outbreak of the pandemic, reported that 187,000 people were isolated for having symptoms similar to coronavirus infection. In addition, the first inhabitant died due to the Omicron variant, while another five also perished in unclear conditions. The situation is delicate due to the lack of medical supplies, a depleted economy and the reluctance to receive international assistance.

This Friday, North Korea made the figures on the Covid-19 outbreak official and the situation is not encouraging. The authorities reported the first six deaths, one from coronavirus and five others who were probably also sick, and tens of thousands who are potentially infected.

Pyongyang has not inoculated any of its more than 24 million citizens and although it had reported that it was developing its own vaccine, there have been no major developments in this regard. Even so, Kim Jong-un’s government remained firm in its intentions not to accept any foreign assistance.

In 2021, it even ruled out a donation of approximately five million doses from the COVAX mechanism. Beyond the absence of vaccines, it also does not have a national plan or the personnel to carry out a large-scale procedure.

The United States expressed in these hours that it is not interested in facilitating inoculants to North Korea, but was willing to accompany the efforts of the international community with the shipments.

For its part, Russia stated that it will consider any request from Pyongyang for supplies against Covid-19. “North Korean comrades know our various inoculations and our experience with the coronavirus very well,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said Friday.

“North Koreans are chronically malnourished and unvaccinated, there are barely any medicines left in the country, and the health infrastructure is incapable of dealing with this pandemic.” – @linaypsenior Korea researcher for HRW, @nytimes pic.twitter.com/CmEZBRqnVc — Jan Kooy (@KooyJan) May 13, 2022



As detailed by the KCNA agency, the North Korean leader visited the national epidemic emergency center last Thursday and warned that “since the end of April” an “unknown” fever has spread in the country.

Since then, around 350,000 people have had a fever, but 162,000 have already recovered. With a rigid international isolation, which included the refusal to enter the country of any person -foreign or native-, they believe that the virus entered through an illegal merchandise trafficker.

There are currently 187,000 people who have been quarantined for having symptoms compatible with the coronavirus and are under observation. However, the moment becomes more complex considering the scarcity of medical resources and the limited testing capacity, according to the latest report from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Alarmed by the danger implied by the rapid spread of Omicron, which subdued the world in a short time, Kim told members of the politburo (the country’s highest executive body) that he urged “all cities and counties in the country to completely confine their areas”, but without neglecting the agricultural and production centers.

“The situation is serious, the most urgent thing is for the UN and the international community to donate humanitarian aid, including medicines to treat Covid,” said Lina Yoon, researcher for North Korea at Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Yoon added that the country has weaknesses in supplies such as antivirals, vaccines and the necessary infrastructure to maintain cold chains.

The appearance of Ómicron in North Korea occurs at an important time of year in the country, since rice is planted in the May-June season, vital for the country’s pantry.

It is also the time of greatest food scarcity since the products harvested in autumn and winter are finished, but it is not yet possible to collect those for the following season.

Putting a lockdown in place could be a fatal blow to an increasingly impoverished economy.

With EFE and Reuters