The good weather, with mild temperatures and favorable sea conditions for navigation, has broken the truce of arrival of boats from the Algerian coasts to the coast of the Region. In the last 72 hours, 126 immigrants arrived by sea in the Community irregularly. And it is foreseeable that the wave of boats will continue in the coming days, since the meteorological stability is going to be maintained.

The Civil Guard and Maritime Rescue yesterday intercepted the last three boats with 43 Algerians on board, in addition to the 83 immigrants who have arrived in the Region between Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

All the immigrants are of Algerian nationality and were handed over to the National Police in the southwest dike of the Escombreras dock, in Cartagena, and attended by the Red Cross according to the Covid-19 protocol, according to sources from the Government Delegation. Specifically, a first boat arrived yesterday with nine people; a second with 17 -15 men and two women, all of legal age-, which was intercepted at Cabo Cope; and a third with another 17 -16 men and a minor- eight miles east of Cabo de Palos.

It is foreseeable that boats will continue to arrive in the coming days, since the meteorological stability is maintained



For their part, 73 Algerians made landfall last Wednesday – including four women and one minor – in Puerto de Mazarrón, Cabo de Palos, Portmán and Escombreras.

On Thursday, another ten immigrants joined who were intercepted four miles from Cabo de Palos, when they tried to reach the coast aboard a barge. All the ‘undocumented’ were transferred to the Port of Cartagena to be treated by the Red Cross and the National Police, where they were subjected to PCR tests to determine if any traveled with coronavirus.

Other points further north of the Mediterranean coast are also the destination of irregular immigration. In just 48 hours, five boats arrived in the province of Alicante with more than fifty immigrants. Maritime Rescue yesterday intercepted two boats, with 27 people, in Torrevieja and the island of Tabarca. The two vessels join three other arrivals Thursday carrying 22 people. In total, five boats have reached the neighboring province with more than fifty people on board.