The remembered Marcelo Muniagurria, a rural leader who embraced politics and became deputy governor of the province of Santa Fe, had a great catchphrase: “Argentines, every time we have a solution, we invent a problem for him.”

Marcelo was from Rosario, central node of the Paraná waterway, a vital artery for Argentina and (adding to the Paraguay river system) for the entire gigantic South American photosynthetic basin. 80% of Argentina’s exportable supply passes through there and a good part of the imports, whether of inputs of all kinds or of processed products, crucial for the different branches of economic activity. Because the waterway should not be seen as a drainage pipe, an open vein through which someone takes our wealth, but as a back-and-forth system that brings the interior to life, which is what still shows vital signs.

The main products that Argentina exports are those of the soy complex: beans, protein flour, oil, biodiesel, glycerin, lecithin. The 1991 port deregulation, which allowed the installation of large crushing plants, required the dredging of the waterway so that this new industry could be internationally competitive. Today no one in the world can compete with it. It was not magic, they were huge investments by national and multinational companies, the main ones in the world, guaranteeing the global intertwining of the fundamental ingredients of the food industry, health (glycerin) and bioenergy. In thirty years we go from 15 to 50 million tons of soybeans. There is no limit, if we do not miss the vizcachazo.

But not everything is soy, there are even more elegant things. Take for example the most recent events. A few years ago, two large logistics centers were installed for the unloading of fertilizers, which come from abroad or from the Profértil plant in Bahía Blanca. These fertilizers go to the field and return converted into corn and wheat. That is, these grains add value to the fertilizer, whether domestic or imported. It is important to know that the fertilizer, in turn, is a gas with added value. So at the end of the day corn and wheat are adding value to gas. And the waterway has to do with this because if it did not exist, fertilizers would be more expensive. In the production of commodities there is no room for inefficiency.

And everything has been working better since, last year and in the middle of the pandemic, two huge ports were finished and started up that do not have soybean milling plants, but rather the logistics to store and dispatch these cereals. Which are the ones that are growing the most now. In the last five years we went from 15 to 50 million tons of corn, and from 10 to 20 those of wheat. In 1990 the total harvest reached 50 million tons. Today we are at 150 and with more value. The countryside and agribusiness have become something much more strategic than thirty years ago. Y in this the waterway was crucial.

Almost all the expansion took place in the tributary regions of the Paraná, headed by the province of Córdoba. Although it is not a riverbank, it beats to the beat of this aorta reinforced by intelligence and reason. Because the decision to dredge so that the big cargoes could reach the production area was a tremendous competitive leap. It was one of the most spectacular examples of what is achieved when the state becomes a facilitator, standing aside and letting those who have the means and know the matter do.

The expiration of the dredging and beaconing concession aroused the interest of new actors, but it also alerted the always watchful eye of politics. It is very good that our politicians know what our main artery is and how it moves. But many times this interest induces us to fall into “the temptation of good” of which another unforgettable one, Francesco di Castri, spoke to us when he referred to those who with the best of intentions end up ruining what works.