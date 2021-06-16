It must be dealt with with science.

Nuevo León, and in particular the metropolitan area of ​​Monterrey, are in a crisis derived from the lack of water and excessive urban growth, which aggravates this situation. We depend on the rain and we have forgotten the planning, the geophysical studies, the prospective and the way in which we expect the next years to come, and we are already suffering from shortages and notice of cuts.

I have been involved in this issue because we directed the Biotechnology Congresses and 15 years ago, by an initiative of the rectors of Veracruz and Nuevo León, an event was held within the congress, dedicating more than eight hours to the discussion of this topic in this region.

For this, people from all over the world were invited and experts from Israel came, which has been a world example in the treatment of this problem; from France, from the United Nations, from the United States and also from Mexico. And the meeting took place in two phases: one here, when engineer José Antonio González and Governor Natividad González Parás were rector, and another in Veracruz, sponsored by the government and the Universidad Veracruzana.

There, some conclusions were reached that were published and that are still surely archived, which gave us a scientific guideline to deal with this problem, from which the following synthesis is made:

In this region, as in the southeastern United States, watersheds have a useful life, and this physiology must be managed according to needs. For that reason they have become prisoners; the last truly important one was that of El Cuchillo. But since then there has been no interest, except now for a small dam near Linares, forgetting that, as experts said, these basins are running out.

And all this that there are sufficient deep wells and that there are sources from which to take the water, is not true, because there it was documented and proposed that, since there will not be enough water here, it must be brought from elsewhere, and He got the National Water Commission to allow the use of water derived from the Pánuco subsidiaries, especially the cleanest, which are those on the margins of the state of San Luis Potosí and based on that, it had already been signed previously by the governor a study to bring water from the Pánuco river.

This issue continued and a project was created called Monterrey VI; The studies began and the budget planning was achieved to pay for the project. But for reasons of suspicion of financial management, of the relationship of this project with the favorite contractor of the president of that time, there was simply a lot of noise and the project was thrown away.

So I reiterate what I learned in that congress, that you have to bring water from Pánuco, checking that there are no financial suspicions and corruption, which can be easily achieved under strict control and supervision. This solution is the only one, according to the experts, so I hope that the federal permit for the work still exists.

However, the fear of corruption due to the abuse of some contractors, has led us to start other programs that will end in failure, returning us to the same solution, since it is the only one that can solve the problem for many years, which is bring water from Pánuco, as clean as possible; purify it and gradually calculate urban growth and agricultural development strategies, in a comprehensive manner, with the northeastern states. It is urgent to start this idea as soon as possible, with the participation of the UANL and other universities, to avoid returning to the tinacos.

Descartes: I think, therefore I exist … This issue has to be dealt with with science and not with politics.

