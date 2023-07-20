The Mar Menor accuses the two successive heat waves that are affecting the Southeast of the peninsula with an average water temperature of 31 ºC, registered this Thursday by the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO-CSIC). This measurement is very close to the historical record, which occurred at the end of July last year with 31.25 ºC, as reported at the time by the Regional Government Monitoring Committee. The water in the lagoon had never been warmer, or at least since there were systematic measurements, which increased scientific and public concern about a possible negative evolution of the state of the wetland.

The data made public so far indicate that the water temperature in the Mar Menor has been increasing at a rate of one degree Celsius per week for a month. According to the information that can be consulted on the Canal Mar Menor (information platform of the Autonomous Community), on June 21 it was 27.19 ºC, on June 28 it was 28.58 ºC and on July 5 it was 29.53 ºC. Compared to last year, the June 21 measurement was almost identical (27.18 ºC in 2022), but the next two were lower twelve months earlier (27.25 ºC and 28.00 ºC).

The most recent and current temperature data have not been provided to LA VERDAD by the regional government, which alleges that the monitoring information of the main parameters of the Mar Menor (transparency, turbidity, chlorophyll, temperature, salinity and oxygen) is uploaded to the information platform a week after being recorded. So today, Thursday or tomorrow, Friday, the records of the past 12th will be available and those of Wednesday the 19th will be made public on the 27th.

The Oceanographic Center of Murcia (the headquarters in the IEO-CSIC Region, based in Lo Pagán), consulted by this newspaper, offers as the most current data an average temperature of 31 ºC, measured this morning. The maximum levels until last year had been registered on August 8, 2017 (30.85 ºC), the first week of August 2018 (30.54 ºC) and on July 20, 2022 (30.22 ºC).

These temperatures have already been exceeded in a context of chained heat waves that have placed the highest in Spain in the Region of Murcia in a few days, with records above 44 ºC in the interior and close to 40 ºC on the coast.

Not only in the Mar Menor: the water temperature is also abnormally high in the Mediterranean, with 28ºC measured at the Cabo de Palos buoy, as this newspaper published yesterday with information provided by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). The spokesman for this scientific body, Rubén del Campo, warns that “there is still a way for the sea to continue to warm up more.”