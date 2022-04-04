The Water Boards of Almería, Alicante and Murcia warn that the Tagus Hydrological Plan puts thousands of jobs at risk, and claim the Transfer in the week that marks the 43rd anniversary “of the arrival of the first and supportive waters of the Tagus to the Segura basin. In a statement to which business, union and cooperative organizations are adhering, the Tables warn that “the balance that the waters of the Transfer contribute to the system of mixing rates and quality of resources is essential for the social and economic sustainability of our provinces”.

“You can coexist with other resources -they point out-, but not live in the absence of transfers”. The Water Tables emphasize that “the Region of Murcia, Alicante and Almería cannot see their expectations of water from the Transfer reduced by 50%”. If the draft Hydrological Plan for the Tagus is consolidated, “it would be 105 million cubic meters of water (which translated into liters represents one hundred thousand million liters per year)”. This reduction of the Tajo-Segura Transfer «planned, for now!, would affect the whole of the irrigation dependent on the aqueduct. All endowments would be reduced and, ultimately, the set of one of the most sophisticated and sustainable irrigation systems in the world could be in danger.

This could also affect “the future possibilities of supplying the more than two and a half million souls who live and drink water from the Tajo-Segura Transfer in our homes.” Job losses, “unfortunately, are not precise no matter how hard we try to make numbers. One, a thousand, five thousand or fifteen thousand unemployed, more than figures suppose one, thousand, five thousand or fifteen thousand family and social dramas, ”they lament.

The increase in flows would endanger “one of the most sophisticated and sustainable irrigation systems in the world”



The Water Tables recall that Levante wants “the Tagus to enjoy good health” and “that the rivers enjoy water in good ecological condition”, but “we know and have scientifically demonstrated that it is possible to achieve this objective with lower flows of those that the Tagus Hydrographic Confederation intends, ”they point out. If these flows are imposed, there will be serious consequences, they warn.

105 million cubic meters will be lost, which would mean a 50% reduction in contributions



“We are responsible societies that, for years, have lived immersed in the scarcity of resources without reaching, not even remotely, the limit of business and population growth that our prodigious climate could allow us, in a clear exercise of commitment to environmental balance”, sustain the Water Tables in the statement. “Aware as no one of the scarcity, we have instilled and assumed generation after generation the saving of water as a way of understanding and projecting life into the future. Savings in homes, in businesses, in orchards is the resilient brand that characterizes the Spanish Levante”, they emphasize.

everyone’s effort



The manifesto emphasizes “the effort carried out for 43 years by ordinary citizens, administrations, irrigation communities, farmers, ranchers, businessmen and cooperatives from all sectors in order to achieve what, perhaps, is the economy oriented to the most circular water in Europe and the world». This, however, “has gone unnoticed outside our borders and, on occasion, within them as well.”

“The water resource should never have entered the political parlor game, the transparency of the water should never have been clouded with cloudy political dialectics,” lament the signatories of the manifesto, more than thirty entities, including Croem, the Central Union of Irrigators of the Tajo-Segura Aqueduct, national, Valencian, Almerian and Murcian federations of irrigators, official engineering associations of the three communities, the CC OO and UGT unions, and cooperatives and groups of producers such as Coag, UPA, Ucomur, Proexport and Apoexpa. “In any part of the world, water is synonymous with life, with possibilities, in short, with progress and the social and economic development of the Spanish nation itself,” they recall.