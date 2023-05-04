The “Union Electricity and Water” identified mechanisms for dealing with water resources to reduce the waste of water in homes and gardens, and revealed that the corroded water faucet wastes at least seven gallons per day, which means 10% of the per capita daily share of drinking water.

She pointed out that early detection and periodic maintenance of all pipelines and reservoirs reduce consumption and preserve water resources, and that any leaks or breaks in the main external pipeline must be reported to the responsible authorities.

She stated that the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 aims to reduce the total demand for water resources by 21%, and increase the reuse of treated water by 95%. It alerted customers to the importance of using the water bill and meter to monitor any unusual increase in consumption, and to maintain water rationalization and limit its waste.

She explained that installing water taps equipped with sensors is important to reduce the consumption of water resources, as they cut off the flowing water automatically, when it does not sense movement, or after a specified period of time from the start of the flow; This will save about 20% of the water consumption rate.

She added that closing the tap while brushing teeth or shaving avoids the customer wasting six liters of water per minute. This is the equivalent of four bottles of mineral water with a capacity of one and a half liters, and using the bathroom when taking a shower consumes about 20 liters of water, while the bathtub consumes more than 140 liters.

She said that one of the most important steps to reduce water waste is to avoid planting weeds, trees and hidden plants as much as possible in home gardens. Because they consume large amounts of water, it is important to replace them with local trees. Because they consume less water. And she added that the waste of water at home should be reduced by using the bucket to clean the cars, instead of using the hose, which wastes large amounts of water.

She indicated that the total number of water consumers benefiting from the services of “Union Electricity and Water” amounted to 361,654 customers until 2022, and that “Union Electricity and Water” customers completed four million smart transactions during 2022, an increase of 90% of the total number of transactions, and an increase rate It reaches 14%, compared to the numbers recorded during 2021.