Researchers at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) used the martian reconnaissance, call MRO, to determine that surface water left behind salt minerals only 2 billion years ago, NASA reported yesterday.

Mars filled with rivers and ponds billions of years ago, providing a potential habitat for microbial life. As the planet’s atmosphere thinned over time, that water evaporated, leaving the frozen desert world he studies. MRO.

Water on Mars was thought to have evaporated about 3 billion years ago, but two scientists studying data the lander has accumulated on Mars over the past 15 years have found evidence that significantly shortens that timeline: Their research reveals signs of liquid water on the Red Planet only 2 to 2.5 billion years ago, meaning the resource flowed there about a billion years longer than previous estimates.

The findings, published in AGU Advances, they focus on the chloride salt deposits left behind when the frozen water flowing across the landscape evaporated.

While the shape of certain valley networks hinted that water may have flowed on Mars recently, salt deposits provide the first mineral evidence confirming the presence of liquid water. The discovery raises new questions about how long microbial life might have survived on the Red Planet, if it ever formed at all. On Earth, at least, where there is water, there is life.

The study’s lead author, Ellen Leask, did much of the research as part of her doctoral work at Caltech in Pasadena. She and Caltech professor Bethany Ehlmann used data from the probe’s so-called Compact Reconnaissance Imaging Spectrometer for Mars to map chloride salts in the clay-rich highlands of Mars’ southern hemisphere, terrain marked by impact craters. , which were key to dating the salts: the fewer craters a piece of land has, the younger it is. By counting the number of craters in a surface area, scientists can estimate their age.

MRO has two perfect cameras for this purpose. The context image, with its wide angle black and white, helps to map the extent of chlorides. In order to zoom in, scientists turn to color Hirise, which allows them to see details as small as a Mars rover from space.