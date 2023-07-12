Governor Kondratiev: the water level in the rivers in the Kuban began to decline

After showers and mudflows in the Tuapse region in the Kuban, where 144 millimeters of rain fell in three hours at night, the water level in the rivers began to decline. This was stated by Governor Veniamin Kondratiev in his Telegram-channel.

“Now the precipitation has stopped, the water level in the rivers is falling. Emergency services are pumping water from federal roads and clearing flooded areas,” the head of the region wrote.

The governor said that the weather continues to test the strength of the region’s resorts. He added that emergency services evacuated tourists from campgrounds in the forest and local residents with limited mobility. They were sent to four temporary accommodation centers.

Earlier, footage of the blocked federal highway M-4 Don appeared on the network, where mudflows descended and a downpour passed. Traffic on the four-lane road in both directions was suspended, as one of the sections of the route was completely flooded.