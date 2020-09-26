The press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Khabarovsk Territory reported that the water level on the Amur River near Komsomolsk-on-Amur has reached the level of the category of a dangerous phenomenon, reports RT.

“On the Amur River near the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, water levels have reached the hazard category (650 cm),” the message says.

It is noted that the city continues to strengthen and build protective structures. In particular, more than 8.5 thousand sandbags were filled.

Earlier it was reported that in 10 districts of the Khabarovsk Territory, including the cities of Khabarovsk and Komsomolsk-on-Amur, an emergency regime was introduced. As specified in the press service, the emergency mode applies to Khabarovsk, Komsomolsk-on-Amur, as well as the Amursky, Bikinsky, Verkhnebureinsky, Vyazemsky, Komsomolsky, named after Lazo, Nanaysky and Khabarovsk regions.