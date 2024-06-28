Punta Arenas, in the extreme south of Chile, has reached historically low temperatures. On Friday -14.7 degrees Celsius was recorded, a new record mark. The low temperatures come just days after torrential rains that affected much of the country and caused flooding.

Low temperatures will persist for the rest of the week, accompanied by snowfall. In some towns, interruptions in the water supply have been recorded due to the freezing of the liquid in the pipes.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América in Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.